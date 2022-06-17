Hunt Brothers® Pizza Partners with Outdoor Brands to Launch ‘Enter to Adventure’ Summer Sweepstakes

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hunt Brothers® Pizza, the #1 brand of hot, fresh-baked pizza in the convenience store market, is proud to launch the “Enter to Adventure” Summer Sweepstakes where consumers can enter to win outdoor adventure prizes now through July 25, including a Grand Prize of one E-Z-GO Liberty—a prize worth over $15,000. To enter, participants can simply go to HuntBrothersPizza.com/EnterToAdventure/ or find the QR code on promotional whole pizza boxes.

First place winner will receive a $5,000 shopping spree from Academy Sports + Outdoors; 50 second place winners will receive Kevin Harvick Special Edition Wiley X Peak Sunglasses; and 15 third place winners will receive a fishing package with gear from Realtree Fishing and Igloo Coolers.

“ The ‘Enter to Adventure’ Summer Sweepstakes partnership between Hunt Brothers Pizza and our prize partners is a way to celebrate our dedicated consumers,” says Dee Cleveland, Hunt Brothers Pizza Director of Marketing. Cleveland continues, “ To show our appreciation to those who often choose Hunt Brothers Pizza as an on-the-go summer meal or snack, we’re excited to reward them with all the gear they love for their outdoor adventures.”

Hunt Brothers Pizza chose its sweepstake partners to ensure their prizes were as quality as their pizza offerings. E-Z-GO is a leader in environmentally friendly golf carts that offer a range of features made for an adventurous lifestyle; Academy Sports + Outdoors makes it easier for everyone to enjoy sports with a range of outdoor sporting goods; Wiley X offers premium performance sunglasses; Realtree Fishing caters to every kind of angler with custom gear; and Igloo Coolers is known for being built to last.

This sweepstakes is running now until July 25. No purchase is necessary to enter. For more information, visit HuntBrothersPizza.com/EnterToAdventure/ or download the Hunt Brothers Pizza app to find a location near you to grab a pizza and scan the QR code found on promotional whole pizza boxes. Follow Hunt Brothers Pizza on Facebook at Facebook.com/HuntBrothersPizza, on Twitter @hbpizza and on Instagram @huntbrotherspizza for news and current promotions.

About Hunt Brothers Pizza:

With more than 8,000 locations across the country, Hunt Brothers Pizza is the nation’s largest brand of made-to-order pizza in the convenience store industry. Hunt Brothers Pizza offers original and thin crust pizzas available as a grab-and-go Hunk A Pizza®, perfect for today’s on-the-go lifestyle, or as a customizable whole pizza that is an exceptional value with All Toppings No Extra Charge®. Hunt Brothers Pizza is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and is family owned and operated.