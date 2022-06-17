Somewhere Nowhere, Powered by SWNW Lab, is the Nightlife Destination of NFT.NYC 2022

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SWNW Lab, Somewhere Nowhere NYC’s in-house creative studio, is curating some of the top IRL events throughout NFT.NYC 2022 at the nightclub. Curated by The Somethings, its NFT Genesis, SWNW Lab is curating and producing the multi-sensory experience with its unmatched lineup of events with the support of major players and brands in the NFT space including Moonwalk, Metav3rse/MV3, NFTGo.io, Golden Dao, Project Godjira and Balcony Dao. Marquee talent featured at Somewhere Nowhere during NFT.NYC includes 3LAU, Blondish and Testpilot.

The Somethings will be hosting their official NFT.NYC party, The Genesis Event, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, as a celebration for their upcoming NFT drop with the Genesis - Golden Gnomes.

Unlike other NFT projects, The Somethings won’t be requiring attendees to own a NFT to attend their NFT.NYC 2022-related events. Instead of requiring attendees to own a NFT from The Somethings Collection to attend the series of NFT.NYC 2022 events, attendees who registered for a discount ticket code on PREMINT and purchase a ticket or table will be able to redeem a free NFT by The Somethings on-site at Somewhere Nowhere NYC throughout its events. If you would wish to attend all the events by The Somethings, then you can also mint The Somethings’ All Access Event Pass for NFT.NYC 2022 at https://www.thesomethings.com/nftnyc2022-aaepass

“We didn’t want to create a false demand for our NFT collection by requiring attendees to mint an NFT just to gain access to our events at NFT.NYC 2022. As a matter of fact, we won’t be minting our NFTs until after NFT.NYC 2022,” said SWNW Lab Co-Founder Nathan Leong.

“It is our mission to provide all our attendees and our potential holders a vision of what owning a NFT from The Somethings Collection means and the type of IRL experiences and utilities we will provide. At the end of the day, it’s all about building, strengthening, and creating value for our community,” said Leong.

More information here: https://www.thesomethings.com/nftnyc2022

The Somethings NFT.NYC 2022 lineup of events at Somewhere Nowhere NYC is below:

Date: Monday, June 20, 2022

Event: “Clothing Is Optional" @ Somewhere Nowhere NYC

Headliner: Mochakk

Collaborators: Moonwalk

Address: 112 W 25th Street, New York, NY 10001

Hours: 10pm-4am

Features: 2-Hr Vodka Open Bar from 10pm-12am Party

Type: Rooftop Pool & Nightclub

Learn More: https://www.thesomethings.com/clothingisoptional620

Date: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Event: The Genesis Event by The Somethings @ Somewhere Nowhere NYC

Headliner: 3LAU, MAKJ & Sam Hysell b2b JaronPaulJones

Collaborators: NFTGo.io, Metav3rse/MV3, Golden Dao and Balcony Dao

Address: 112 W 25th Street, New York, NY 10001

Hours: 10:30pm-4am

Features: 2-Hour Premium Open Bar from 10:30pm-12:30am

Party Type: Nightclub

Learn More: https://www.thesomethings.com/genesis

Date: Thursday, June 23, 2022

Event: Blondish @ Somewhere Nowhere NYC

Headliner: Blondish & Sam Hysell b2b JaronPaulJones

Collaborators: Origin Story / Origin Protocol

Address: 112 W 25th Street, New York, NY 10001

Hours: 10pm-4am

Features: 1-Hr Vodka Open Bar from 10pm-11pm

Party Type: Nightclub

Learn More: https://www.thesomethings.com/originstory623

Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Event: Testpilot @ Somewhere Nowhere NYC

Headliner: Testpilot (techno based alias of deadmau5/Joel Zimmerman)

Collaborators: Project Godjira

Address: 112 W 25th Street, New York, NY 10001

Hours: 10pm-4am

Features: 1-Hr Vodka Open Bar from 10pm-11pm Party Type: Nightclub

Learn More: https://www.thesomethings.com/testpilot625

Follow The Somethings on twitter:

https://www.twitter.com/thesomethingsnft

Follow The Somethings on IG:

https://www.instagram.com/thesomethingsnft

Follow SWNW Lab on twitter:

https://www.twitter.com/swnwlab