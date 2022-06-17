PI Energy Announces Pilot Agreement with Acento Real Estate Partners

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, buildings account for almost 40 percent of global energy-related CO 2 and will play a major role in a sustainable transformation, according to the US Green Building Council. To offset that, commercial building owners and managers are expected to invest $960 billion globally between now and 2023 on greening their existing built infrastructure.

Helping to lead this crucial step toward sustainable energy use in the industry is Acento Real Estate Partners, which has partnered with PI Energy for pilot installations of next-generation photovoltaic (PV) cell technology on its buildings across the US. Acento joined PI Energy’s Pilot Deployment Program, providing the company access to PI Energy’s revolutionary module PV technology, which is designed to be wrapped onto roofs, walls and other surfaces, so that sunlight can power a large portion of electricity needs, while decreasing energy purchases and lowering operating costs.

Solar photovoltaic installations on buildings usually only cover a small fraction of some roofs. High costs and physical limitations associated with conventional PV technology restricts how much solar energy can be generated onsite on buildings. PI Energy is changing that with its flexible and low-cost PV technology.

PI Energy’s Pilot Deployment Program is the first phase of the company’s commercialization of its PV cell technology, which is based on its proprietary nanofilm solar cell innovation, using ultrathin silicon, enables practical and low-cost installation of solar modules that are designed to be lightweight, flexible, nontoxic, and easy to install on most surfaces.

“Acento’s participation in PI Energy’s Pilot Deployment Program is aligned with our low-carbon infrastructure and social impact goals, so that we can have onsite electrical power from otherwise unused surfaces, from our buildings, parking areas and surrounding walls,” said Andrés González, CEO of Acento. “Enhancing our real estate portfolio’s energy resilience and sustainability is even more attractive with a cost-competitive approach to solar energy.”

Rooted in a twenty-year history of supporting the workforce populations of the United States and over US $1 billion of AUM, Acento specializes in increasing their access to high-quality and affordable rental workforce housing, expanding their opportunities for equity and inclusion, and empowering their lives through community development and the integration of essential human wellness factors. PI Energy’s new technology aligns well with Acento’s strategy to offer investments that deliver not only high returns for investors but greater benefits to the society and the environment.

“We are excited to partner with Acento, which is leading the shift to more sustainable buildings,” said Phil Layton, CEO of PI Energy. “A large-scale transition to sustainability requires both a low-carbon energy and cost-competitive path. Acento is creative and innovative in its approach to improving buildings’ performance while reducing their carbon footprint, which makes the company an ideal partner.”