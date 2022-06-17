Leveraged Finance & Private Equity Communities Unite to Raise Record $3 Million for Melanoma Research

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Thursday, June 16, 2022, more than 900 people from over 100 firms from the leveraged finance and private equity communities came together for the Leveraged Finance Fights Melanoma (LFFM) benefit and cocktail party. Hosted at the Museum of Modern Art, the event raised a record breaking $3 million for the Melanoma Research Alliance’s (MRA) mission to advance the world’s most innovative and promising melanoma research.

“ Each year, I continue to be amazed by the community’s response to this event and the mission it supports,” says LFFM co-founder and MRA board member Jeff Rowbottom. “ LFFM has become a signature event for the finance industry, and it plays a critical role in advancing cancer research that is literally saving lives, including mine.”

LFFM funding supports cutting-edge melanoma research that has helped patients with all types of cancer live longer, fuller lives. Treatments first pioneered in melanoma are now being used to treat patients with over 30 other cancer types.

LFFM was founded in 2011 by Jeff Rowbottom (Iron Park Capital) and Brendan Dillon (Veritas Capital) – both melanoma survivors. Since its founding, LFFM has raised more than $19 million for MRA, the largest nonprofit funder of melanoma research. Since its founding in 2007, MRA-funded investigators have been deeply involved in every breakthrough in melanoma research, including the approval of 15 new therapies.

The event was co-chaired by Clare Bailhé (MidCap Financial), Brendan Dillon (Veritas Capital), Kerry Dolan (Brinley Partners), Lee Grinberg (Elliott Management), Matt Manin (Apollo), George Mueller (KKR), Geoff Oltmans (Silver Lake), Kevin Pluff, Jeff Rowbottom (Iron Park Capital), Ian Schuman (Latham & Watkins), Cade Thompson (KKR), Trevor Watt (Hellman & Friedman), and Eric Wedel (Kirkland & Ellis).

Presenting sponsors of the event included Latham & Watkins, Kirkland & Ellis, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, Fitch Ratings, Michael Milken, HPS Investment Partners, Apollo|Midcap, Iron Park Capital Management, Veritas Capital Management and White & Case. A full list of LFFM sponsors is included below.

“ The leveraged finance and private equity communities are some of the biggest advocates for MRA and our mission to cure melanoma,” says MRA CEO Marc Hurlbert, PhD. “ The funds raised from this event will further accelerate the MRA research agenda and the continuation of faster cures, new treatments and lifesaving breakthroughs.

LFFM 2022 Sponsors

PRESENTING

Kirkland & Ellis

Latham & Watkins

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

Michael Milken

Apollo|Midcap

Fitch Ratings

HPS Investment Partners, LLC

Iron Park Capital

Veritas Capital Management LLC

White & Case LLP

PLATINUM

Allen & Overy

BMO Capital Markets

Davis Polk & Wardwell

Joyce and Barry Cohen

Shearman & Sterling LLP

Sidley Austin LLP

UBS Financial

GOLD

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Barclays Capital

Bloomberg L.P.

Brinley Partners

Citi

General Atlantic Philanthropic Foundation

Golub Capital

Hellman & Friedman

Intesa Sanpaolo

King & Spalding LLP

KKR

Leonard Green & Partners

Howard and Nancy Marks

Milbank LLP

MJR Foundation

Morgan Stanley

New Mountain Finance Corporation

Proskauer Rose

Ropes & Gray LLP

Silver Lake

Sixth Street Partners

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

T. Rowe Price

TD Securities

The Carlyle Group

Thoma Bravo

Vista Equity Partners

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

Wells Fargo Bank

PREFERRED

Jefferies LLC

Credit Suisse

GTCR

Royal Bank of Canada/RBC Capital Markets

American Industrial Partners

Ares Management LLC

BC Partners

Blackstone Credit

Blue Owl Capital

BNP Paribas

Centerbridge Partners

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP

Debevoise & Plimpton

Deutsche Bank

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP

HIG Capital

HSBC Bank

Macquarie Group

Madison Dearborn Partners

Matt Nord and Erika Weinberg

Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

MJX Asset Management LLC

MUFG

Oak Hill Advisors, LP

Oak Hill Capital Management

Silver Rock Financial

Stone Canyon Industries

Stone Point Capital

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

Winston & Strawn

ADVOCATE

Fortinbras

Tiger Global

Advent International Corporation

Angelo Gordon & Co.

BlackRock

Brookfield Asset Management

Capital One Bank

Clarion Capital Partners, LLC

GoldenTree Asset Management, LP

Lauren Hanrahan

Houlihan Lokey

LSTA

Natixis

Orchard First Source Asset Management

Paul Hastings LLP

PNC Bank

Riverstone

Rothschild & Co.

Seix Investment Advisors

Shenkman Capital Management Inc.

Siris Capital Group

Stonepeak Partners

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC)

Stephanie Teicher

Warburg Pincus LLC

Z Capital Group

About Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA)

The Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA) stands as the largest non-profit funder of melanoma research. Founded in 2007, MRA’s mission is to end suffering and death due to melanoma by advancing the world’s most promising science and research. MRA provides critical funding for melanoma cancer research that propels advances in prevention, diagnosis, treatment, metastasis, and survivorship. MRA-funded researchers have been behind every breakthrough in melanoma research. Since MRA’s inception, more than 15 new therapeutic approaches for melanoma have earned FDA approval. MRA is recognized as one of the most fiscally efficient non-profits in the country. Because MRA’s Founders’ generously cover 100% of MRA’s administrative and operating costs, every dollar donated is invested directly into MRA’s scientific and research program. For more information, please visit: www.CureMelanoma.org.

LinkedIn: melanoma-research-alliance

Twitter: @MelanomaReAlli

Instagram: @melanoma

Facebook: MelanomaResearchAlliance