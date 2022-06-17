BuzzFeed Canada Announces Partnership with #paid to bring Creators to BuzzFeed, Inc.’s Brands

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BuzzFeed Canada today announced a new, ongoing collaboration with #paid, an award-winning creator marketing platform. The partnership will allow BuzzFeed and its portfolio of brands, including Tasty, to offer clients access to the largest on-platform network of creators as cast members for BuzzFeed’s content. In addition to in-house talent, BuzzFeed’s clients will now have a unique opportunity to handpick from a more diverse roster of Canadian talent for their BuzzFeed content. Clients will still enjoy the production quality and enormous reach which BuzzFeed already offers across its platforms, and additionally benefit from a secondary aligned audience through the creators’ social media handles.

#paid uses technology and a specialized team to curate a list of creators who best fit each brief based on both content type and audience demographics, and creators then pitch back why they are passionate about the brand. The platform technology provides a turnkey experience to match, manage, and measure influencer marketing for both BuzzFeed and its clients, so that by partnering with #paid, BuzzFeed can scale influencer marketing for clients quickly and effectively.

Nathan George, Head of Region for Canada at BuzzFeed, Inc. said: “We are so excited to bring this new opportunity to our clients as we continue to diversify our branded content offerings in Canada. Our team is always looking for innovative new ways to provide more customization and deeper integrations to our partners. We know they will be excited to work with new and diverse personalities who are truly passionate about telling their brand stories.”

Bryan Gold, CEO of #paid, said: “Really excited to be working with the BuzzFeed team. The future of creators is ubiquitous, and this partnership brings that vision to life—today. Incorporating creators into the culture and community that BuzzFeed creates is a compelling opportunity for brands to drive awareness, trust, and relatability.”

#paid is an award winning creator marketing platform and the number one on G2Crowd. The company has nearly a decade of experience in influencer marketing, creator technology, content strategy and a robust creator media measurement suite. This is the first partnership the company has signed with a publisher and the first deal of its kind in Canada, and globally for BuzzFeed.

BuzzFeed, Inc. is home to the best of the Internet. Across pop culture, entertainment, shopping, food and news, our brands drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next. Born on the Internet in 2006, BuzzFeed is committed to making it better: providing trusted, quality, brand-safe news and entertainment to hundreds of millions of people; making content on the Internet more inclusive, empathetic, and creative; and inspiring our audience to live better lives.