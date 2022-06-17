O’Charley’s Launches Special ‘Tastes O’ Summer’ Menu

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar, the American restaurant that is home to Good Food and Good Times with 146 locations across 17 states, has launched a special menu perfect for celebrating the summer months. Tastes O’ Summer features tasty new menu items and gives guests awesome bang for their buck with tons of combo options.

For $14.99, guests can create their own O’Mazing combos created specifically with summer in mind from the pick-two menu, including two sides. Tastes O’ Summer also features three all-new menu items – Chicken Tender Nachos, Whiskey BBQ Tenders & Shrimp, and Bayou Tenders & Shrimp. Back by popular demand is the Black, Bleu & Bacon Salad.

Entrée pick-two options include:

O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders – Three of our hand-breaded Chicken Tenders.

– Three of our hand-breaded Chicken Tenders. Buttermilk Fried Shrimp – Five large tail-on shrimp.

– Five large tail-on shrimp. Bone-In Pork Chop – 5-oz. pork chop seasoned to perfection.

– 5-oz. pork chop seasoned to perfection. Popcorn Shrimp – A generous portion of our popcorn shrimp.

– A generous portion of our popcorn shrimp. Smothered Chicken Breast – Grilled chicken breast covered in our signature BBQ sauce, topped with applewood smoked bacon and Monterey Jack cheese.

– Grilled chicken breast covered in our signature BBQ sauce, topped with applewood smoked bacon and Monterey Jack cheese. Hand-battered Atlantic Cod – Two pieces of our Atlantic Cod.

One entrée item can be upgraded for an additional $4 and include:

Baby Back Ribs –1/3 Rack of Baby Back Ribs with our signature BBQ sauce, Carolina Gold BBQ sauce or Nashville Hot sauce.

–1/3 Rack of Baby Back Ribs with our signature BBQ sauce, Carolina Gold BBQ sauce or Nashville Hot sauce. Atlantic Salmon – 6-oz. Hand-cut, herb-seasoned Atlantic salmon.

– 6-oz. Hand-cut, herb-seasoned Atlantic salmon. Top Sirloin – USDA Choice 6-oz. Top Sirloin.

– USDA Choice 6-oz. Top Sirloin. Crab Cake – Pan-seared lump crabmeat cake drizzled with our tangy lemon sauce and green onions.

Tastes O’ Summer new menu feature entrées include:

Chicken Tender Nachos ($11.99)– O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders, chopped and on top of warm tortilla chips and queso, with shredded cheddar, Pico de Gallo, and fresh jalapenos. Drizzled with our mouth-watering signature smokey honey-mustard and topped with chopped cilantro.

($11.99)– O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders, chopped and on top of warm tortilla chips and queso, with shredded cheddar, Pico de Gallo, and fresh jalapenos. Drizzled with our mouth-watering signature smokey honey-mustard and topped with chopped cilantro. Whiskey BBQ Tenders & Shrimp ($14.99)– O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders smothered in whiskey BBQ sauce and popcorn shrimp, dusted with spicy 12 pepper seasoning. Served with choice of two sides.

($14.99)– O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders smothered in whiskey BBQ sauce and popcorn shrimp, dusted with spicy 12 pepper seasoning. Served with choice of two sides. Bayou Tenders & Shrimp ($14.99)– O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders smothered in a Cajun Shrimp sauce and crispy popcorn shrimp, dusted with special Cajun seasonings. Served with choice of two sides.

($14.99)– O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders smothered in a Cajun Shrimp sauce and crispy popcorn shrimp, dusted with special Cajun seasonings. Served with choice of two sides. Black, Bleu & Bacon Salad ($15.99)– Grilled asparagus, crisp Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with blackened USDA Choice sirloin, tomatoes, onions, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and toast points.

Upgraded sides for the summer include:

Campfire Potatoes ($1.49) – Roasted potatoes topped with garlic butter, cheese, bacon and green onions wrapped in foil. Served with sour cream.

($1.49) – Roasted potatoes topped with garlic butter, cheese, bacon and green onions wrapped in foil. Served with sour cream. Fresh Corn-on-the-Cob ($1.49) – Cooked in the husk and seasoned with garlic butter.

Guests can also top off their celebration with a Bahama O’Mama, a cocktail featuring Cruzan and Malibu rum, orange, and pineapple juice with a grenadine floater, or a Sam Adams Summer Ale. Finishing your meal off on a sweet note, the dessert menu features Peach Cobbler, showcasing sweet, juicy peaches tucked under a layer of flaky pie crust topped with sugar crystals.

About O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates 146 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors or use our curbside delivery. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com. O’Charley’s is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.