Schneider Electric Honored with 5-Star Rating in the 2022 CRN® Partner Program Guide

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced that it has received 5-Star ratings from CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2022 Partner Program Guide for three partner programs: The mySchneider Panel Builder Program, mySchneider Contractor Program and mySchneider Consultants, Designers and Engineers program.

CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide provides a definitive list of the most outstanding partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. The 5-star rating is achieved only by select vendors that deliver outstanding services, going above and beyond in their partner programs to help push growth and positive change.

The three programs that have received 5-star ratings include:

mySchneider Panel Builder Program: supporting partners who are ready to evolve by enabling and training partners to sell the latest Schneider Panel Building Solutions and industry-leading Innovations.

supporting partners who are ready to evolve by enabling and training partners to sell the latest Schneider Panel Building Solutions and industry-leading Innovations. mySchneider Contractor Program: offering all the necessary tools to build, install, commission, and deliver solutions that allow contractors to collaborate with other electrical peers, enabling them to stay up to date with the rapid evolution of the markets and scale-up business.

offering all the necessary tools to build, install, commission, and deliver solutions that allow contractors to collaborate with other electrical peers, enabling them to stay up to date with the rapid evolution of the markets and scale-up business. mySchneider Consultants, Designers and Engineers program: offering tools and support to enable partners to simplify jobs, save time, and expand skills, when they work on engineering design and provide consultancy to help their clients achieve sustainability and efficiency goals

Sylvain Frodé De La Forêt Senior Vice President, Europe & International Hub, Power Products, Schneider Electric said: “Our partners are an extremely valued part of our ecosystem at Schneider Electric. We’re honored to be recognized with a 5-star rating in this year’s CRN Partner Program Guide for three of our partner programs. The mySchneider Partner Program encourages transformative and collaborative solutions within Schneider Electric’s energy management ecosystem, including curated content for partners.”

“We’ve seen a steady year on year growth with our programs, now with 33 per cent more monthly active users. Our programs are designed with insights and feedback from our partners and will continue to evolve in line with the ever-changing decarbonization needs of our partner’s customers. We at Schneider Electric reaffirm our commitment to provide open, simple to deploy, and digital solutions to drive sustainability and efficiency, enabling industry-wide collaboration and partnerships in the New Electric World.”

Schneider Electric is committed to work with its channel partners for the future around the globe to ensure they are equipped with the necessary tools needed to drive growth and success for their business on their digital transformation.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, endpoint to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

https://www.se.com/ca/en/

Discover Life Is On Follow us on: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, Blog

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights