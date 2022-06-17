TurbineHub Joins the Esri Startup Program

AVON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wind-energy-focused data and geospatial SaaS provider, TurbineHub, today announced an Esri Partner Network relationship with Esri, the global leader in geographic information system (GIS) technology and location intelligence. TurbineHub has been selected to join the Esri Startup Program, a coveted three-year program that empowers startup partners with ArcGIS technology resources to utilize within their offerings. With these resources, TurbineHub has developed a solution to support wind energy investment and asset management, bringing new and innovative products to Esri customers.

TurbineHub offers a unique platform with tools and data integrations that enable firms to originate and validate market leading wind investments. This Software-as-a-Solution (SaaS) helps asset managers, private equity, utilities, and renewable royalty buyers visualize and analyze wind investment on a nationwide and offshore scale.

“Over the next 10 years, capital investments in the United States Offshore and Repower Wind Energy will be over $200 billion combined. Development of focused software products is critical to the next generation of wind investments’ ability to produce Return on Capital Employed (ROCE),” said Dylan Gust, CEO & Co-Founder of TurbineHub. “Esri’s ArcGIS software offers a unique set of capabilities for building geoprocessing analytics, feature layer integration, and data management.”

TurbineHub also recently released the TurbineHub Index Number (THI), a national database of wind turbines confirmed with recent satellite imagery. Based on the API number for each oil & gas well in the United States, the database establishes a unique identifier for each turbine across the country.

“We are excited to partner with TurbineHub through the Esri Startup Program,” said Robert Laudati, Director of Global Partners and Alliances at Esri. “Their team understands the value that geospatial insight brings to the renewables industry and they are helping to empower a new age of wind energy analytics by leveraging Esri ArcGIS technology.”

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

About TurbineHub.com, LLC

TurbineHub is the only wind-energy-focused data and geospatial analysis software in the United States and is purpose-built on the world's leading GIS platform to enable the next generation of wind energy development and investment. Headquartered in Avon, Colorado, TurbineHub provides tier one data on a first-class geospatial intelligence application in order to give actionable insights to our clients. Visit us at www.turbinehub.com.