Taylor Creates Innovative Recycling Program for Signs and Graphics

NORTH MANKATO, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taylor Corporation has unveiled a new recycling strategy for the signs and graphics it creates for customers.

Taylor has partnered with raw materials suppliers to introduce Preserving Earth x Taylor, a unique sustainability program that keeps unwanted signs and graphics materials out of landfills and diverts them to a variety of creative recycling applications. Preserving Earth x Taylor allows customers to re-use the packaging from recent signage orders to return old, obsolete signage back to Taylor. Those materials are then passed along to recyclers specializing in the types of plastics and fabrics used in many forms of retail signs and graphics.

“Recycling programs are everywhere for consumer waste, but it’s always been very difficult for our customers to recycle things like signs and graphics,” says Alex Hill, the architect of this innovative program for Taylor. “As a leader in the retail signage industry, we felt we had a responsibility to do something about that. Preserving Earth x Taylor enables our customers to minimize their environmental footprint while maximizing their brand presence.”

The Preserving Earth x Taylor program was created for agencies, retailers, architectural firms and trade show exhibitors who rely on signage products from Taylor to create brand awareness and increase sales. Often made of rigid plastics and synthetic fabrics with limited potential for re-use, such materials can now be recycled and turned into something else.

“The potential applications are quite exciting,” adds Sean Cushing, general manager for Taylor. “For example, many of the rigid plastics you see in trade show booths and retail displays can be transformed into flooring planks for decks and patios. We feel we’re just scratching the surface on what’s possible and we’re thrilled to be leading the way. We want this program to become a movement within our industry.”

About Taylor

Taylor is among the top five graphic communications companies in North America. Headquartered in North Mankato, Minn., we are a team of more than 8,000 client-driven experts with operations spanning 32 states and eight countries. We use deep industry knowledge to strengthen your customer’s brand experience, enhance business efficiency and improve bottom-line profitability.