Integrated Dermatology Partners With Kenneth A. Rosen, M.D. Dermatology in Miami

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated Dermatology, one of the nation’s largest providers of dermatology services, has expanded its South Florida network by partnering with Kenneth A. Rosen, M.D. Dermatology in Miami. The practice, which includes offices in Kendall and Miami Lakes, offers patients general dermatological care and cosmetic procedures.

Dr. Rosen is an experienced, board-certified dermatologist and an active member of the American Academy of Dermatology and the American Medical Association. He earned his medical degree from the University of Miami School of Medicine and was Chief Resident, Department of Dermatology at City of Memphis Hospital in Tennessee.

Dr. Rosen is supported by two physician assistants and a staff of experienced professionals.

“We’re excited to welcome Dr. Rosen and his exceptional team to our growing national network,” said Jeff Queen, CEO of Integrated Dermatology. “We look forward to providing the practice with the back-office support needed, while also enabling them to maintain complete medical autonomy.”

Dr. Rosen said providing outstanding, attentive patient care has always been his top priority.

“My patients have always been my primary focus,” he said. “This new Integrated Dermatology partnership will allow my staff and I to spend even more time delivering the positive results our patients deserve.”

For more information, visit kennethrosenmd.com.

About Integrated Dermatology

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Integrated Dermatology is one of the largest providers of dermatology services, empowering doctors nationwide through practice acquisitions, physician partnerships and new practice formations. Founded in 2004, the company operates in more than 25 states and enables its dermatologists to maintain their medical autonomy. With a doctor-driven philosophy and focus on high-quality patient care, Integrated Dermatology provides unparalleled back-office support, including accounting, payroll, human resources and much more. The company also offers career opportunities for dermatologists seeking to join an established practice. For additional information, visit mydermgroup.com.