KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to RFS Asset Securitization II LLC, Series 2021-1 Additional Notes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of additional Series 2021-1 Notes (the “RFS 2021-1 Additional notes”) expected to be issued by RFS Asset Securitization II LLC.

Rapid Asset Securitization II LLC issued five classes of Series 2021-1 Notes, Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D and Class E Notes (collectively, “Series 2021-1 Notes”) totaling $100.0 million on July 28, 2021. The Series 2021-1 Additional Notes include $100.0 million of additional Series 2021-1 Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D and Class E Notes (together with the Series 2021-1 Notes, the “Notes”). The Series 2021-1 Additional Notes will have the same terms as the corresponding classes of Series 2021-1 Notes, including same Note Rate, Advance Rate and Legal Final Payment Date. In addition, the ratings for the previously issued $100.0 million of Series 2021-1 Notes are expected to be affirmed in conjunction with the issuance of the $100.0 million Series 2021-1 Additional Notes.

The proceeds of the sale of the Series 2021-1 Notes will be used to purchase receivables, fund the reserve account and pay related fees and expenses. The Notes are “expandable” term notes such that at any time during the revolving period, the Issuer may periodically issue additional Notes, up to a maximum amount of $500.0 million, as long as certain conditions are met, including receipt of Rating Agency Confirmation.

RFS was founded in 2009, is headquartered in Bethesda, MD and also has an office in Detroit, MI. RFS has provided over $2.5 billion in financing since inception to over 30,000 businesses nationwide. RFS is a specialty financial services and technology company that uses its proprietary risk scoring models, transactional data, technology systems and platforms to provide capital to small and medium-sized businesses. RFS's underwriting approach relies on multiple data sources and metrics related to a Merchant and its owners that RFS believes to be predictive of the business' credit performance.

The transaction features a revolving period, which will end on the earlier of (i) June 30, 2024, approximately 36 months after the closing date and (ii) the date on which a rapid amortization event has occurred that is not later cured or waived. Credit enhancement will consist of overcollateralization, subordination (in the case of the Class A and Class B Notes), excess spread, a reserve account (initially funded in an amount equal to 0.50% of the initial Series 2021-1 note balance divided by 95.00%) and the excess funding account.

