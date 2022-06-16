AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Sutton Specialty Insurance Company and Sutton National Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has commented that the Credit Ratings (ratings) of Sutton Specialty Insurance Company and Sutton National Insurance Company (both domiciled in Oklahoma City, OK) (collectively referred to as Sutton National) are unchanged following the announcement by Vida Capital that it would sell 34,218,366 shares of Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. (R&Q). The R&Q shares were pledged as collateral by Brickell PC Insurance Holdings LLC (Brickell PC) to a loan supplied by Vida Capital to 777 Partners LLC, the main economic backer of Brickell PC. Brickell PC is the parent of Sutton National.

Assuming the sale of the shares is completed as contemplated currently, AM Best does not expect the transactions execution to result in any immediate changes to Sutton National’s ratings.

AM Best will continue to monitor the transactions and take any appropriate actions should they become necessary.

