Hazelden Betty Ford and Included Health Collaborate to Expand Access to High-Quality Addiction and Mental Health Care

CENTER CITY, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is collaborating with Included Health, the only integrated clinical care and healthcare navigation platform, to increase access to addiction treatment and related mental health care.

Included Health works with employers and health plans to provide members with comprehensive and convenient care. The company connects members to personalized virtual and in-person care for everything from urgent care to primary care, specialty care to behavioral health.

“We are committed to providing our members with compassionate, empathetic care for every healthcare issue. Collaborating with Hazelden Betty Ford allows us to quickly facilitate easy access to high-quality care for substance use disorders,” said Nupur Srivastava, chief product officer for Included Health.

Hazelden Betty Ford is the nation’s leading nonprofit system of comprehensive substance use disorder treatment, mental health care, recovery resources and related research, prevention and education services, with treatment centers and telehealth services nationwide as well as a national network of collaborators.

“Together, Hazelden Betty Ford and Included Health are committed to helping more people access personalized, evidence-based addiction treatment and mental health services,” said Bob Poznanovich, vice president of business development at Hazelden Betty Ford.

In addition to its standard residential, outpatient and virtual outpatient addiction treatment and mental health services, Hazelden Betty Ford offers specialized programs for professionals, adolescents and young adults, and people with opioid use disorder. It also has on-site and virtual programs for family members—including young children—who have been affected by a loved one's addiction.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drug overdoses reached a record high of nearly 110,000 deaths in 2021. Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center found that alcohol-related deaths also soared in recent years, rising 25% above projected rates in 2020 and 22% above projections in 2021.

“There has long been an incredible need for high-quality behavioral health services, which was only further heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our virtual-first approach has removed many barriers to care for the full range of behavioral healthcare conditions, from the subclinical to the complex. The collaboration with Hazelden Betty Ford is a natural extension of our offering, ensuring that members can quickly access substance use disorder services as needed,” said Srivastava.

Hazelden Betty Ford’s Poznanovich added: “We know recovery is possible – both for those struggling with behavioral health and for the nation. By collaborating with digital health leaders like Included Health and their employer customers, we’re helping more families and communities rise above historical stigmas to overcome addiction and related mental health conditions, and hopefully contributing to a national healing process as well.”

About the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a force of healing and hope for individuals, families and communities affected by addiction to alcohol and other drugs. As the nation’s leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive inpatient and outpatient addiction and mental health care for adults and youth, the Foundation has treatment centers and telehealth services nationwide as well as a network of collaborators throughout health care. Through charitable support and a commitment to innovation, the Foundation is able to continually enhance care, research, programs and services, and help more people. With a legacy that began in 1949 and includes the 1982 founding of the Betty Ford Center, the Foundation today is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion in its services and throughout the organization, which also encompasses a graduate school of addiction studies, a publishing division, an addiction research center, recovery advocacy and thought leadership, professional and medical education programs, school-based prevention resources and a specialized program for children who grow up in families with addiction. Learn more at HazeldenBettyFord.org and on Twitter.

About Included Health

Included Health is a new kind of healthcare company, delivering integrated virtual care and navigation. We’re on a mission to raise the standard of healthcare for everyone. We are the only complete, integrated healthcare delivery platform designed to support the unique healthcare journey of each person. We offer our members care guidance, advocacy, and access to personalized virtual and in-person care for everyday and urgent care, primary care, behavioral health, and specialty care. It’s all included. Learn more at Included Health.com.