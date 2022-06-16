Qenta and Netcetera - securing cashless payments in the CEE region

ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--2022 continues with a dynamic tempo for Swiss payment expert Netcetera. Starting from June, Netcetera stepped into direct collaboration with Qenta Payment CEE, by being a reliable expert provider and enabling its secure 3DS technology for the Austrian payment gateway.

"We have been using Netcetera’s reliable 3DS technology for several years via our partner networks. We have now chosen to collaborate even more closely and are happy to have Netcetera as our direct technology partner. This partnership provides us with access to the latest payments industry innovations and information, as well as reliable, 24/7 support. For us, the decisive factor to work so closely with Netcetera was their deep industry knowledge and the consistency that Netcetera provides to its customers. Their 3DS SaaS product has allowed us to continue our successful legacy of cashless payment protection in the CEE region. We are pleased to continue developing this partnership both today and in the future." Wolfgang Harder-Pachernegg, VP of Payment Products.

Qenta offers its customers an interface for e-commerce payment systems which can be easily integrated into merchants’ payments process chain. This Austrian payment provider has over 20 years of expertise as a provider of both offline and online payment solutions tailored to their customer’s needs. Through the usage of Netcetera’s 3DS SaaS product, Qenta is to continue providing its customers compelling business benefits such as improved conversions, optimized checkout processes, reduced fraud, and protection from fraudulent chargeback liability.

"We are happy to work with Qenta and to jointly push towards progress in our dynamic industry. Our goal is to guarantee secure online payments for the Qenta customers spread around the whole CEE region. Our 3DS server means excellent service availability and supporting the needs of the provider 24/7." stated Petra Paul, Senior Sales Executive Digital Finance at Netcetera.

Netcetera’s acquiring products enable users to process transactions with 3-D Secure protocols and PSD2 SCA exemptions, certified with the biggest card networks and fully compliant with the standards in the payment industry such as PCI – DSS and PCI-3DS.

Netcetera provides continuous upgrades and updates to support all new trends and client requirements in the payment industry. It constantly monitors, tests and reports in order to offer the best consultancy services to its customers on how to overcome challenges, to improve their conversion rates and to secure their overall fintech business.

About Netcetera

Netcetera is a global software company with cutting-edge IT products and individual digital solutions in the areas of secure digital payment, financial technologies, media, transport, healthcare and insurance. More than 500 banks and issuers, and 160,000 merchants rely on the digital payment solutions and globally certified 3-D Secure products of the market leader for payment security. The owner-managed company covers the entire IT lifecycle, from ideation and strategy to implementation and operation. The balanced combination of the latest technologies and proven standards ensures investment security, from large-scale projects to innovative start-ups. Founded in 1996, Netcetera is a holding company with around 800 employees and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, with locations across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Further information: netcetera.com

About QENTA Payment CEE

Expertise from over 20 years as a provider of payment solutions.

QENTA Payment CEE has been offering you the latest technologies in cashless payment processing for more than 20 years and supports you in developing international payment strategies tailored to your sales channels. As an Austrian payment service provider, we accompany you through all phases of your business development. Our payment solutions, offline and online payments, are individually tailored to your needs and thus make the difference in the area of ​​e-payment. Let one of the most experienced payment service providers advise you. Our team is at your side personally, competently and with commitment.

Further information: qenta.com

