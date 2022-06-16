Millennium Communications Positioned for Sustained Excellence and Growth With Sale to Unite Digital

SYOSSET, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital marketing and advertising pioneer Millennium Communications is being acquired by Unite Digital, which is disrupting the agency world with its unique strategy of gathering the most talented organizations and providing them with an expanded range of capabilities and resources. Millennium co-founders Pat and Theresa Macri will be retiring from the business after a transition period. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With clients including one of the world’s largest and most recognizable financial institutions and Grupo Bimbo (bakers of well-known brands including Entenmann’s, Little Bites, Marinela, Thomas’, etc.), Millennium is well known as a strong technology-driven agency that empowers companies with the proven tools to create the optimal messaging for the highest value target audiences. The firm is stable, financially healthy, has extraordinary leadership and is reporting an upward trajectory for both sales and staff strength.

“Millennium is the cornerstone for our business model - an agency that can act as the standard for other acquisitions, provide strategic and creative leadership and build on its own success with added resources from Unite Digital. This is a tremendous opportunity for the teams at both organizations,” said Shane Perkins, CEO of Unite Digital.

Pat and Theresa Macri built Millennium over the past 29 years by treating clients and team members like family, creating long-term bonds that produced award-winning campaigns across all mediums. The acquisition of Millennium will provide new operational expertise from the Unite Digital leadership’s experiences with larger organizations, as well as field tested and experienced business development leadership and financial management and governance.

“This is the right thing to do for both our people and our clients. We've been looking for the optimal exit strategy for some time now and with the Unite Digital team operating the business alongside our next generation of leadership, we are confident our creation, Millennium, is in great hands and will continue to progress into the future,” said Pat Macri, president and Chief Strategy Officer. Theresa Macri, CEO, added, “Shane’s vision of the agency of the future fits ours exactly, so we know that our clients and our associates are in great hands.”

Millennium clients represent a true cross section of the marketing world, including financial services, retail, CPG, technology and logistics. The leadership team of John Hollywood, Chuck Killorin, David Denara and Dawn Olsen is committed to ensuring the legacy of Pat and Theresa Macri for the benefit of both current and future customers.

“Pat and Theresa have been incredible partners to me over the past 21 years,” said Claude Bahnik, CEO of Mill-Max, North America’s largest manufacturer of precision machined interconnect components. “They’ve built a special legacy in Millennium and leave behind a fantastic team. I’m looking forward to continuing our strong relationship and doing more great work together.”

About Unite Digital

Unite Digital is an agency investment and advisory group exclusively focused on creating a successful, thriving corporate ecosystem for marketing firms to better serve middle market and enterprise clients. Unite Digital was founded on the belief that growing businesses need more than capital to achieve their full potential. The company’s board members have decades of experience in creating, leading and managing successful service-based companies, including marketing organizations, and is applying that expertise to enhance performance and pursue growth while supporting each portfolio company's management team to lead the business day-to-day. More information about Unite Digital is available at https://unite.digital.

About Millennium Communications, Inc.

Millennium Communications is a digital problem-solving agency specializing in helping clients leverage technology for superior accessibility, privacy, security, compliance, and marketing. Founded in 1993, Millennium has been helping some of the world’s most successful companies make the most of the Web’s opportunities, while safely navigating its everchanging dynamics. Millennium is a privately held company based in Syosset, NY. www.millenniumweb.com