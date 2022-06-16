Keystone expands in Iowa, signing on Fullenkamp Insurance

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) continued its expansion in the Midwest by signing on new Iowa agency Fullenkamp Insurance of West Point.

“Fullenkamp is a great addition to Keystone family in Iowa. I’m excited to be working with them and see them help grow an already great group of Keystone Agencies in Iowa,” stated Iowa State Vice President Matt Fink.

“Fullenkamp Insurance Agency is excited to be joining Keystone. The resources available through them and the Iowa agency group give us the greatest opportunity to continue to grow and move the agency towards the third generation of our family, while maintaining our independence,” stated Agency President, Chris Fullenkamp, CPCU.

About Fullenkamp Insurance – Fullenkamp Insurance Agency, Inc. started in 1963, when Ron Fullenkamp purchased a small insurance agency. Ron and his wife, Carol, operated the agency together in West Point, Iowa. Through the years they expanded; and in 1989, they moved into their current location in West Point. Ron and Carol’s children, Jill Garmoe and Chris Fullenkamp, joined the agency in 1988 and 1992, respectively, and continue to run the agency today. Fullenkamp staff have over 120 years combined experience. For more, visit https://fullenkampins.com.

About Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone): Keystone started in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their experience and expertise. This small group believed that agencies could be stronger and more successful if they linked arms – a passion and spirit that continues. Growing to almost 300 independent agency partners in 18 states, Keystone provides its agents with a community of like-minded agencies, industry expertise and access to specialized products for their clients. Keystone is ranked number four on Insurance Journal's 2021 list of Top 20 Property/Casualty Agency Partnerships. For more information, go to www.keystoneinsgrp.com.