CoreSite Deploys Arrcus Multi-Cloud Networking Solution to Help Build Out its Open Cloud Exchange® (OCX) -- Connecting Enterprises Private Infrastructure to Public Cloud Resources

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company and a leader in core-to-edge infrastructure, today announced that CoreSite deployed its MCN solution to help enable CoreSite’s Open Cloud Exchange® (OCX). Arrcus’ MCN was recently recognized in the 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Multi-cloud Networking Software.1

The Open Cloud Exchange® is an enterprise network services solution that enables customers to deploy high-performance hybrid architectures in a quick, secure, and economical way. CoreSite is leveraging the ACE MCN solution to extend its software-defined networking platform through automating additional provisioning functionality within AWS and Microsoft® Azure Cloud and direct cloud-to-cloud communication capabilities on CoreSite’s fully managed virtual routers.

Arrcus’ ACE MCN solution in CoreSite’s OCX went live in May 2022 in eight markets: Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay, Denver, Chicago, New York, Boston, Miami and Virginia. Since then, CoreSite has expanded availability to its two new data center markets - Atlanta and Orlando - and are executing against a roadmap to add additional leading cloud service and SaaS providers to the OCX, in addition to AWS and Microsoft® Azure Cloud.

CoreSite’s Open Cloud Exchange®, supported by ACE MCN, enables enterprises to:

Rapidly scale and deploy new applications across multiple U.S. markets using inter-market connectivity

Improve network performance and security with guaranteed private network isolation, throughput and lower latency compared to public internet connections

Increase speed to market and gain greater control and optionality

Recoup expensive cloud egress fees and redirect funds and internal resources to other business priorities

“Arrcus is delighted to have been selected by CoreSite for their OCX platform. Enterprises are looking for a seamless and secure hybrid cloud connectivity solution with the flexibility to rapidly scale up or down,” said Shekar Ayyar, CEO and chairman at Arrcus. “The ACE MCN solution differentiated by our unique strength in routing is providing the OCX with secure hyper-scale performance, quicker time to market, and improved economics, giving their customers a competitive edge.”

The Arrcus ACE MCN solution enables highly available connectivity for workloads and data with hyperscale performance and security across any cloud, any region, and any site. Solution consists of ArcEdge - secure data plane software that leverages unique virtual routing capabilities with ArcOS and ArcOrchestrator for cloud-native orchestration that dramatically automates and shortens multi-cloud networking setup time from days to hours.

The programmability and flexibility of the Arrcus solution enable CoreSite to provision virtual routing services for customers in a matter of minutes, dramatically increasing agility and efficiency. Rapid and secure cloud connectivity is critical for businesses to succeed in today’s digital economy. The Arrcus solution enables CoreSite to provide integrated security and orchestration to gain greater control and increased speed to market. This results in their customers’ ability to recoup expensive cloud egress fees and redirect funds and internal resources to other business priorities.

“We leverage Arrcus’ virtual routers in the CoreSite OCX to help enable our customers to quickly expand market reach and gain a competitive edge while lowering TCO,” said Brian Warren, Senior Vice President, Development and Product Engineering at CoreSite. “With just a few clicks in MyCoreSite, our service delivery platform, customers can quickly establish direct and secure virtual connections to multiple service providers and to the public cloud for rapid, automated provisioning.”

The recent Gartner® report that recognizes Arrcus MCN recommends, “Infrastructure and operations leaders responsible for cloud and edge infrastructure should improve networking inside the public cloud by deploying MCNS when advanced networking features and/or a consistent network operations model across multiple public cloud environments is required. Optimize investments in MCNS by choosing lightweight, “cloud-fluent” products that are offered with robust and well-documented APIs, and allow trials before purchase”.1

Arrcus ACE software is also available on the CoreSite Marketplace.

