T-Mobile Announces T-MobileTravel.com with Priceline for Exclusive Customer Travel Benefits

CHICAGO & BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Rocket Travel (NASDAQ: BKNG), the industry-leading provider of online travel platforms, and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), America’s Un-carrier, announced they are joining forces to introduce T-Mobile TRAVEL with Priceline, a dedicated travel site delivering steep travel discounts exclusively for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers, including legacy Sprint customers. Starting today, anyone with a T-Mobile number — including businesses — can visit T-MobileTravel.com, enter their phone number, then get a code to unlock exclusive savings and plan their next trip.

“This is an exciting new experience we have built with T-Mobile,” said Bart Welch, CEO, Rocket Travel. “T-Mobile recognizes how important travel is to its customers, and they are creating new and exciting opportunities through this new launch to help drive growth and build brand loyalty.”

With summer travel set to break records and increasing inflation, T-Mobile TRAVEL with Priceline is helping customers get back out there with less worry. As America's largest and fastest 5G provider, the Un-carrier is committed to providing customers with the best experience possible. That’s why T-Mobile scored some exclusive deals that customers won’t find anywhere else on the internet. T-Mobile customers can save up to 40% on hotels or Pay Now rental cars, plus customers can book flights and more! Travelers can easily scroll through ratings and reviews and see their massive savings up front.

During the pilot of T-Mobile TRAVEL with Priceline, customers saved over 17 MILLION dollars on hotels alone in just this past year, with many saving more than $500 on a single trip.

“The Un-carrier strives to be the best at keeping our customers connected to their worlds,” said Mike Sievert, CEO, T-Mobile. “What better way to do that than by helping them to see, explore and experience new places around the globe? I’m thrilled we’ve teamed up with Rocket Travel to help our customers live their best lives.”

Major savings are available right now through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app and at T-MobileTravel.com.

Oh, and T-Mobile’s not just going full throttle on helping customers save on hotels and Pay Now rental cars. Check out the additional ways the Un-carrier is making travel better at T-Mobile.com/Travel.

