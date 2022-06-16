Act! Partners with Performance Insights to Deliver Enhanced Client Management Solutions to Financial Service Professionals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Act!, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation solution for small businesses, today announced the availability of Act! Solutions for Financial Services in partnership with Performance Insights – a sales performance consultancy for the banking industry. Act! will now offer industry-specific analytics and automated document collection to optimize sales operations for small RIAs, financial advisors, community bankers, mortgage lenders and insurance agents.

The two solutions, Reporting-as-a-Service (RaaS) and Document Collection, provide small financial services businesses with improved customer experience, greater efficiency and detailed visibility across their pipeline. The Reporting module allows users to specify parameters for data aggregation and customize filtered views of the book-of-business. Drilling into select metrics with analytics dashboards and reports, this robust RaaS provides unprecedented insight into financial customer relationships and firm performance.

The Document Collection module enables financial services professionals to collect, secure and manage all client-related documentation. It accelerates contract executions with e-signatures and optimizes form processing with automated client reminders and flexible branded templates. The solution leverages bank-grade security, with encrypted client data, audit trails and roles-based access.

“Simply digitizing a book-of-business isn’t enough anymore – financial services businesses are expected to deliver a deeper level of personalization and understanding to their customers than ever before,” said Ron Buck, President of Performance Insights. “Partnering with Act! to bring our all-in-one customer intelligence solution to their thousands of CRM users who are financial services professionals makes great sense.”

“Financial services businesses thrive off their customers' wellbeing. In fact, a Forrester study found that 77% of customers surveyed were willing to stay longer with a financial institute if they felt valued, and 89% would advocate for that company if they felt respected,” said Steve Oriola, CEO of Act!. “We strive to bring our financial services CRM customers more ways to meaningfully engage clients and leverage those relationships to grow firm performance. Performance Insights delivers on that vision.”

To learn more about Act! Solutions for Financial Services visit: www.actforfinancialservices.com.

To find out ways to turn insights into action with advanced analytics in Act!, register for our webinar on June 22nd, 2022 at 1:00 pm ET.

About Act!

Act! is a leading provider of comprehensive CRM and marketing automation solutions that connect businesses with their customers. The company’s offerings provide unrivaled value with more marketing capabilities than other similarly priced CRMs. With Act!, professionals build relationships, not just transactions. The company’s all-in- one solution supports small and medium-sized professional businesses at any stage. For more information, visit https://www.act.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Performance Insights

Performance Insights believes that building a sales team for the future means making bold moves in sales process, technology and sales management. Our unique team of industry leaders knows how to ask questions and listen to understand your unique needs and to help you establish a starting point for sales transformation. Our unique software (Performance Navigator) is being used by some of the most prestigious financial institutions in the world to define high performance. We listen to you, we stay with you every step of the way and celebrate success with you. For more information, visit https://www.performanceinsightsteam.com/about-us/