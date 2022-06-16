APOLLO Insurance and Yardi Partner to Offer Renters Embedded Digital Insurance

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APOLLO Insurance, Canada’s leading InsurTech, has partnered with Yardi Systems to offer an insurance interface embedded into Yardi’s software to allow tenants and landlords an effortless digital insurance experience.

As the top provider of high-performance software solutions for the real estate industry, this partnership with APOLLO will allow Yardi to offer users a seamless, integrated digital insurance interface. Embedded directly into Yardi Voyager property management software platform, APOLLO joins over 300 Yardi collaborators in servicing the real estate industry by providing an effortless insurance buying experience for tenants.

“APOLLO is excited to partner with such an innovative real estate software solutions company” said APOLLO CEO, Jeff McCann. “Yardi shares APOLLO’s consumer-centric focus, and vision of an industry where technology does the work, so that people can build relationships.”

“APOLLO’s digital-first approach to insurance aligns with Yardi’s mission to provide our clients with superior products and outstanding customer service,” said Peter Altobelli, Vice President and General Manager of Yardi Canada. “We are excited to bring APOLLO’s digital insurance fulfillment to our clients.”

In April of 2019, APOLLO launched its proprietary technology, which leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, create, and deliver policies. This allows thousands of individuals and small businesses to buy online without human intervention.

About APOLLO

APOLLO (legal name “Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd.”) is making insurance effortless for individuals and small businesses. As Canada’s leading online insurance provider, APOLLO delivers a people-first buying experience through time-saving technology and a deep understanding of the communities they serve. Find out more at apollocover.com.

About Yardi

Established in 1984, Yardi has grown dramatically over the last three decades to become the leading provider of high-performance software solutions for the real estate industry. Today, we employ over 7,500 dedicated professionals working in over 45 offices throughout North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia.

Since its founding, Yardi has set the standard for real estate software solutions with a combination of responsiveness and technical innovation. We understand the unique needs of the industry’s various segments and have the technical expertise and vision necessary to translate that understanding into powerful solutions that meet and exceed those needs.