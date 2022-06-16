TouchMate Launches Electric Vehicle Charging Kiosk

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TouchMate today announced a new partnership with Loop and Smartify Media to provide an electric vehicle charging kiosk, the EV-FOCUS, to customers in the cinema, education, and healthcare markets. BlueStar, a leading global distributor of solutions-based technology, brought the companies together to address the growing demand for charging stations.

“As we venture forward in our technology solutions offerings, as the channel’s most valued distributor, we are eager to curate this partnership with TouchMate, Loop, and Smartify, for we feel all contributions combined are sure to captivate the right audience as this innovation evolves. Electric vehicles and pDOOH (Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home Advertising) are the future, and it’s only fair to equip EV drivers with the best of the breed when it comes to charging and advertising,” stated BlueStar’s Chief Technology Officer, Mark Fraker.

It is no secret charging stations are beneficial for businesses. They attract new customers, increase visit times, and enhance brand loyalty, all while generating income with charging fees. What makes the EV-FOCUS special is its ability to display digital outdoor messaging with its eye-catching 55-inch screen, creating a second revenue stream through targeted, programmatic advertising. With Smartify’s data-driven monetization platform, site owners profit from the inherent media value of their real estate, even when their businesses are closed. Smartify also assigns dedicated team members to help facilitate advertising sourcing and content management, removing the burden from the business owner.

“We are excited about the possibilities that can be achieved through our new partnership with TouchMate, Bluestar, and Loop, as the inherent value of physical real estate continues to expand into media and electric vehicle technologies. Smartify is positioned well to offer our partners and their real estate clients additional value and recurring revenue in a combined digital media and EV charging station option,” said Joe Kunigonis, CEO of Smartify Media.

TouchMate understands implementing new technology can be overwhelming for business owners, which is why they are committed to providing the complete solution for their customers. Permitting and installation, site maintenance and technical support, and training and billing will all be conducted by their EV-FOCUS team, making investing in attractive, future-forward technology affordable and attainable for any size company. They will also help business owners utilize government programs and take advantage of tax breaks, reducing installation costs and accelerating payback on investment.

Ben Williams, President and CEO of TouchMate, stated, “We are excited about this unique opportunity to provide a business solution that both pays dividends to our customers while answering the need for advancing environmental responsibility. This is one opportunity that is good for the planet with a solid return on investment.”

Increased interest in electric vehicles is supercharging the need for more charging stations. According to J.P. Morgan, electric vehicle growth is rising and will represent an estimated “30% of all vehicle sales” by 2025, with projected purchases averaging around “8.4 million vehicles or a 7.7% market share.” The International Energy Agency also predicts a positive forecast for electric vehicle popularity in the U.S. due to recent announcements “to strengthen fuel economy standards, subsidize EVs and charging infrastructure, and reach net-zero emissions by 2050.” With high-quality Loop components, and easy-to-use mobile charging transactions, the EV-FOCUS is a superior charging kiosk for any brand of electric vehicle.

“The time for businesses to future-proof their locations for the electrification of the transportation sector is now. We are excited to be partnering with TouchMate, BlueStar, and Smartify to bring together a dual-purpose EV charging and programmatic advertising solution that helps businesses prepare for the growth of electric vehicles while simultaneously turning their parking lots into profit centers,” said Dustin Cavanaugh, CEO of Loop.

About TouchMate

TouchMate is a creative supplier of self-service solutions for the cinema, education, healthcare, hospitality, retail, and transportation markets. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TouchMate services customers all over the US with products built in America. TouchMate is known for its high-quality, leading-edge technology, and personable, reliable customer service. TouchMate’s mission is to develop solutions that reflect the personality of your business while improving your bottom line.

About Loop

Loop is one of the fastest growing electric vehicle charging network infrastructure companies in the world. The company provides turnkey hardware, software, and ongoing operating service-based solutions that simplify and streamline the delivery of cost-effective public and private EV charging network infrastructure for commercial, multifamily residential, fleet, and municipal real estate markets. Since their launch in 2019, Loop has grown to provide comprehensive EV charging solutions in all 50 US states as well as over 15 countries and growing.

About Smartify

Smartify Media is an infrastructure technology and digital media company at its core. We are connecting physical real estate, retailers, and outdoor audiences together through digital media, programmatic advertising, and community messaging. Smartify has developed the Media Monetization Platform for retailers, digital networks, and property owners. We have several programs that allow our clients to leverage digital signage technology for the purpose of monetization, advertising, dynamic messaging, and audience data.

About BlueStar

BlueStar is the leading global distributor of solutions-based Digital Identification, Mobility, Point-of-Sale, RFID, IoT, AI. AR, M2M, Digital Signage, Networking, Blockchain, and Security technology solutions. BlueStar works exclusively with Value-Added Resellers (VARs) to provide complete solutions, custom configuration offerings, business development, and marketing support. The company brings unequaled expertise to the market, offers award-winning technical support, and is an authorized service center for a growing number of manufacturers.