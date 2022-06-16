Tachyum Signs Memorandum of Understanding with KInIT

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tachyum™ today announced it has entered into an agreement with Kempelen Institute of Intelligent Technologies (KInIT) in Slovakia to collaborate on scientific research and innovations in artificial intelligence (AI); initiate scientific and commercial cooperation on matters of common interest; develop cooperation in the field of commercialization of scientific knowledge and intellectual property; and seek collaboration in the field of AI research and its transfer into industrial technology.

KInIT is an independent non-profit research institute with a mission to connect industry with excellent science. KInIT is focused on intelligent technologies, artificial intelligence in particular. It brings together and nurtures experts in artificial intelligence and other areas of computer science, with connections to other disciplines. By partnering with private companies like Tachyum, KInIT aims to create a healthy research ecosystem that connects academia, private organizations, public sector and above all the international community.

“KInIT's goal is to make Slovakia a great research space where innovations can thrive. As a matter of priority, we must deal with the current brain drain situation and the lack of efficient collaboration between the public and private sectors and academia,” said Professor Maria Bielikova, Director General of KInIT. “I believe that our partnership with Tachyum will foster sustainable innovation and contribute to creating an attractive environment for the most skilled talents.”

Tachyum recently announced two rack-based reference designs that deliver significantly more AI performance at dramatically lower power than the most powerful AI supercomputers available today. With its higher performance and performance per dollar and per watt, Tachyum’s Prodigy processor will enable Slovakia to procure the world’s fastest AI supercomputer delivering up to 128 exaflops of AI computing performance. This will enable Slovakia to deliver for the first time in the history of humanity, a human brain-scale AI supercomputer and attract the world’s talents.

“We continue to seek out partnerships with organizations like KInIT that foster an environment of learning and achievement to move the progress of AI innovation forward,” said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. “We share mutual goals of attracting diverse talent in a multidisciplinary research environment focused on intelligent technologies, connect the private and public sectors through active cooperation, and encourage responsible innovation. This MoU enables all of this to happen in a productive manner.”

Prodigy has the potential to create unrivaled computational speed and vast energy saving capabilities for hyperscale, OEM, telecommunication, private cloud and government markets. Prodigy’s 10x lower processor core power consumption will dramatically cut carbon emissions associated with data center usage. Prodigy’s 3x lower cost (at equivalent performance) will also translate to billions of dollars in annual savings to hyperscalers like Google, Facebook, Amazon and Alibaba.

Tachyum’s Prodigy processor can run HPC applications, convolutional AI, explainable AI, general AI, bio AI, and spiking neural networks, plus normal data center workloads, on a single homogeneous processor platform, using existing standard programming models. Without Prodigy, hyperscale data centers must use a combination of disparate CPU, GPGPU (General-purpose GPU) and TPU hardware, for these different workloads, creating inefficiency, expense, and the complexity of separate supply and maintenance infrastructures. Using specific hardware dedicated to each type of workload (e.g. data center, AI, HPC), results in underutilization of hardware resources, and more challenging programming, support, and maintenance. Prodigy’s ability to seamlessly switch among these various workloads dramatically changes the competitive landscape and the economics of data centers.

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming AI, HPC, public and private cloud data center markets with its recently launched flagship product. Prodigy, the world’s first Universal Processor, unifies the functionality of a CPU, a GPGPU, and a TPU into a single processor that delivers industry-leading performance, cost, and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. When Prodigy processors are provisioned in a hyperscale data center, they enable all AI, HPC, and general-purpose applications to run on one hardware infrastructure, saving companies billions of dollars per year. With data centers currently consuming over 4% of the planet’s electricity, predicted to be 10% by 2030, the ultra-low power Prodigy Universal Processor is critical to continue doubling worldwide data center capacity every four years. Tachyum, co-founded by Dr. Radoslav Danilak is building the world’s fastest AI supercomputer (128 AI exaflops) in the EU based on Prodigy processors. Tachyum has offices in the United States and Slovakia. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.