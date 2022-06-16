ShiftLeft Announces Strategic Investment from and Go-to-Market Partnership with Wipro

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ShiftLeft, an innovator in automated application security testing, announced an investment from and go-to-market partnership with Wipro Ventures, the strategic investment arm of Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO). With this investment, Wipro, with its strong global presence, will become a key partner in ShiftLeft’s continued growth.

The ShiftLeft CORE platform combines both static application security testing (SAST) and software composition analysis (SCA) solutions to create a unified view of potential application vulnerabilities. As a modern, cloud-native application built to make both application security and development teams’ lives easier, ShiftLeft scans whole applications in minutes, allowing customers to scan their code with every software release. ShiftLeft’s unique Code Graph technology combines, analyzes and prioritizes SAST and SCA results to map actual data flows through applications to validate “attackability” — indicating whether security flaws can be reached by attackers. This innovative approach gives ShiftLeft the lowest false positive rate in the industry compared to other accepted OWASP application security benchmarks.

“Wipro has repeatedly demonstrated that it is a leader when it comes to bringing new technological innovations to customers,” said Manish Gupta, CEO, ShiftLeft. “Equally important, Wipro is a ‘shift left’ organization leading the way in empowering developers to improve code security throughout the software development cycle. ”ShiftLeft makes it intuitive for Wipro’s hundreds of Cybersecurists and tens of thousands of software developers to build security into the DNA of every software release. With this new partnership with Wipro, customers from various sectors, including healthcare, industrials, manufacturing, retail, hospitality and government, will be able to deploy and operate ShiftLeft.

“ShiftLeft is a cutting-edge solution that enables teams to integrate security at scale without slowing them down,” said Tony Buffomante, SVP and Global Head, Wipro Cybersecurity & Risk. “Our global clientele will now be able to take advantage of ShiftLeft SAST and SCA and help them remediate code flaws before they become attackable. We are looking forward to playing a significant role in ShiftLeft’s rapid global expansion.”

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 240,000 employees and business partners across 66 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com

About ShiftLeft

ShiftLeft empowers developers and AppSec teams to dramatically reduce risk by quickly finding and fixing the vulnerabilities most likely to reach their applications and ignoring reported vulnerabilities that pose little risk. Industry-leading accuracy allows developers to focus on security fixes that matter and improve code velocity while enabling AppSec engineers to shift security left. A unified code security platform, ShiftLeft CORE scans for attack context across APIs, OSS, internal microservices, and first-party business logic by combining results of the company’s and Intelligent Software Composition Analysis (SCA). Using its unique graph database that combines code attributes and analyzes actual attack paths based on real application architecture, ShiftLeft then provides detailed guidance on risk remediation within existing development workflows and tooling. Teams that use ShiftLeft ship more secure code, faster. Backed by SYN Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, Blackstone, Mayfield, Thomvest Ventures, and SineWave Ventures, ShiftLeft is based in Santa Clara, California.