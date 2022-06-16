True Religion Enters Into Licensing Agreement with Amiee Lynn

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--True Religion, an iconic American apparel and accessories brand, today announced a licensing agreement with Amiee Lynn for True Religion’s women's belts category. Amiee Lynn will lead the design of 16 unique styles, available in a variety of colors, which will feature True Religion’s logo as well as the brand’s classic horseshoe and Buddha symbols.

“As a denim brand, belts have always been an important category to the True Religion style,” said Michael Buckley, Chief Executive Officer, True Religion. “With the reemergence of denim, we are pleased to partner with Amiee Lynn as we continue to expand our selections.”

Consumers will be able to purchase the collection, which will retail between $18.00 - $48.00 on truereligion.com, in department stores and specialty stores when it launches this Fall.

“We are thrilled to have the license for True Religion’s women’s belts category,” said Michael Spolansky, CEO and Founder, Amiee Lynn. “Jeans are returning to the fashion scene in a major way and we are looking forward to a successful partnership.”

“True Religion’s licensing partnership with Amiee Lynn continues to build upon the depth of our brand portfolio,” said Paul Rosengard, EVP of Wholesale and Licensing, True Religion. “Offering a wider selection of women’s accessories will enable us to better serve existing customers while also attracting new ones. We are excited for the official launch this Fall.”

About True Religion

In 2002, True Religion emerged onto the Los Angeles denim scene by blowing up the construction of the classic five-pocket jean. With its five-needle thread at two-stitch-per-inch process, the True Religion Super T stitch was instantly recognized for style that was unlike any other denim brand in the world. True Religion speaks to the uniqueness found in all of us. The brand is worn by athletes, musicians, and artists globally to express their individual style. Delivering an exclusive assortment of iconic styles, True Religion Brand Jeans focuses on producing high quality premium denim and sportswear for men, women and kids.

About Amiee Lynn

Amiee Lynn was founded in 1994 by brothers Michael and Steven Spolansky. Amiee Lynn originated as a supplier of fine leather belts. Today, the company is engaged in the design and wholesale distribution of soft accessories, costume jewelry, activewear, and home. The company’s portfolio includes licenses for iconic brands including Bebe, H Halston, Jones NY, and XOXO in the costume jewelry category; Ann Klein, H Halston, Juicy Couture, and True Religion in the belts category; Ann Klein and Juicy Couture in the cold weather category; and in the hair accessories category, Ann Klein, H Halston, and XOXO.