Travelodge (UK) Selects Medallia to Power its New Voice of the Customer Programme

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that Travelodge, the UK’s largest independent hotel brand, has implemented Medallia’s experience management platform to power its new Voice of the Customer programme.

Medallia’s technology has been rolled out across 590 Travelodge hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain, providing the hotel brand with a consolidated and real-time view into the customer experience.

Travelodge (UK) has deployed the full suite of Medallia’s experience management platform – implementing a combination of data analytics, artificial intelligence, and active listening. The platform also offers real-time integration with Travelodge’s social channels and review sites, such as Tripadvisor and Google Reviews, as well as its hotel management tools, allowing it to cross-check customer feedback with quality processes such as room checks. Medallia’s platform provides Travelodge with a comprehensive view into the customer voice across all channels in real-time, allowing its hotel managers and leadership team to proactively identify early warning signals.

The new programme will enable Travelodge to secure increased customer feedback through ‘in-the-moment’ surveys. The 10,000 customer surveys completed each week, alongside the weekly, monthly and quarterly reports generated by Medallia, will deliver actionable insights at scale, allowing its hotel managers and leadership team to track performance results against targets. This will drive quicker decisions and quality improvements to service across the brand’s entire hotel footprint.

Claire Good, Travelodge Chief Operating Officer, said: “Delivering excellent customer service sits at the heart of our business and we are constantly looking at innovative ways to listen to our customers' feedback so that we can deliver the best level of service. Utilising Medallia’s vast experience and expertise, we have jointly created our ‘Voice of the Customer’ programme. This sophisticated and flexible customer experience programme will provide real-time customer feedback and will play a fundamental part in our customer experience strategic planning going forward.”

Eduardo Crespo, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the UK, Ireland, and the Middle East, at Medallia said: “Travelodge came to us with ambitious plans for its revamped Voice of the Customer programme, demonstrating its drive to place the customer at the heart of operations. Since beginning work with the team, it has been clear that this is a customer committed to embracing change for the benefit of customers and staff. We look forward to working with Travelodge as it continues on this significant journey.”

In the future, Travelodge will look to expand its partnership with Medallia by extending the programme to incorporate advanced customer experience capabilities such as an enhanced close-the-loop process, including in-the-moment remedies such as customer call-backs based on feedback.

About Travelodge

Travelodge is the UK’s first budget hotel chain and opened its first hotel in 1985 on the A38 Burton under Needwood. Today the UK’s second largest hotel chain operates over 590 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain. Room rates start from £32 and can be booked at www.travelodge.co.uk

About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate-messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

© 2022 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.