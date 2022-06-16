MSAR Selects Ciena to Bring Unmatched Connectivity Speeds and Capacity Across Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MSA Resources Sdn Bhd (MSAR), a telecommunications infrastructure provider based in Peninsular Malaysia, has selected Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) to help build its Digital Super Highway Network. MSAR will leverage Ciena’s 6500, WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) coherent optics, and Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller to reach data transmission speeds of 800Gb/s line rate and total network capacity of 33.6Tb/s per fiber pair.

With more than two decades of experience in the telecommunications sector in Malaysia, MSAR is building the foundation upon which upcoming technologies such as 5G can be implemented, including connecting key data centres, submarine cable landing stations and international borders through its fiber optic networks. To meet the goals of global hyperscalers for faster speeds, better reachability, and increasing need for data capacity, MSAR is teaming up with Ciena to capitalize on its new fiber network to increase efficiencies and create a super resilient and scalable network.

“Ciena’s coherent optical technology will bring unparalleled capacity, enabling the fastest transfer of data across the network. The Digital Super Highway Network will serve as a platform for the adoption of future technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), smart highways, 5G and more,” said Saiful Husni Samak, Managing Director, MSAR. “We are very confident in our ability to address the needs of global hyperscalers, when our network can easily scale up to 800 Gbps and beyond with Ciena’s technology. We are set to deliver high quality services to cater to the growing demand, not just in Malaysia but also regionally. This game-changing offering will also be attractive to over-the-top players and international carriers.”

Together with CommVerge Solutions, a leading technology and business solutions integrator, MSAR is set to deploy Ciena’s WL5e programmable 800G transponder platform, enabling the speedy transfer of large amounts of data over a resilient and software configurable network. WL5e provides a step-function improvement in network performance and economic benefits, doubling wavelength capacity and halving space or power requirements compared to previous technology generations, enabling MSAR to deliver best-in-class connectivity in a cost-efficient and environmentally friendly manner. Ciena’s MCP domain controller can also provide MSAR with analytical insights to optimize network performance, automatically enhancing the digital experience for consumers at any time, even during peak periods.

“The ability to power record-breaking capacities across long distances will help MSAR rapidly increase the reach of its network to more users and differentiate its service offerings,” said Dion Leung, Regional Managing Director, Ciena ASEAN. “We are creating a more robust and adaptive network that helps MSAR to unleash the limitless potential of digital connectivity in Malaysia.”

About MSA Resources

MSA Resources began as a telecommunications contractor in the 1990s before venturing into the telecommunications facilities sector. We laid cables on the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link Bridge in 2012 and began providing Managed Fibre Services in 2014. Subsequently, we expanded into International Bandwidth Connectivity Services in 2019.

We are currently building a new fibre optic network from Johor Bahru to Bukit Kayu Hitam with connectivity to all major data centre hubs in Kuala Lumpur, Cyberjaya, Nusajaya and Johor Bahru. This network will complement our existing network which offers connectivity to all major data centres in Singapore. The target RFS for Johor Bahru to Kuala Lumpur and Cyberjaya is August 2022 with connectivity to Bukit Kayu Hitam to follow by end of 2022.

Our tagline is “Building Communities, Uniting a Nation” and as firm believers in fair and Open Access Networks, we are committed to being the first company to truly open up our fibre optic backbone network to the entire industry.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.