Affinity and Dealroom.co Partner to Bring Global Relationship and Predictive Intelligence to Dealmakers

SAN FRANCISCO & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affinity, the relationship intelligence platform for dealmakers, and Dealroom.co, a global provider of data and intelligence on startups and tech ecosystems, today announced a partnership to provide the most powerful combination of predictive intelligence and relationship intelligence for dealmakers. The partnership will provide Affinity clients with additional data intelligence for over 1.7 million startups and 2.1 million organizations globally. Joint clients of both Affinity and Dealroom.co will be able to access even more insights through additional data columns.

“Our clients use Affinity to find, manage, and close the most important deals, and using organizational data insights helps them to target the right organizations is a critical part of their success,“ said Ray Zhou, CEO of Affinity. “Adding Dealroom.co’s predictive intelligence data to Affinity will ensure they can do that faster and with more confidence than ever before. ”

Affinity’s platform will integrate Dealroom.co’s wide range of critical data to enrich organizational records with additional firmographic data, predictive data insights, and leading market momentum indicators (such as social engagement). This will enable investors, M&A professionals, and other dealmakers to deliver the most complete understanding of deal opportunities and reduce the time they spend deciding which deals or organizations to focus on. Joint clients of both organizations will also receive access to additional Dealroom.co data columns in Affinity, including app downloads, website traffic, and founders’ history of success, further streamlining organizational intelligence gathering.

“As the intelligence layer for tech ecosystems, we help clients discover the world’s most promising companies through predictive intelligence,” said Yoram Wijngaarde, Founder and CEO at Dealroom.co. “This partnership puts this timely data into the hands of more investors around the world. We're excited to work with Affinity to provide investors with the data they need to be successful.”

Learn more about the power of Affinity and Dealroom.co’s data in the recently released joint report “Relationship Intelligence Benchmark Report: European Unicorn Edition,” and watch the “European Unicorn Trends: How to Make Unicorn Hunting More Predictable” webinar which brings industry experts together to discuss the trends impacting dealmakers as well as the role relationship intelligence plays in the evolving market landscape.

Across the Affinity platform, over 500,000 new introductions are made and 450,000 deals are managed per month, helping dealmakers to find, manage, and close more deals. Currently, Affinity serves over 2,000 clients worldwide, including 500 in Europe where many already use Dealroom.co data in their dealmaking process. By capturing the exhaust of relationship interactions—over 18 trillion emails and 213 million calendar invites to date—Affinity automates the creation of contact and company records and tracks activity saving over 220 hours every year in data entry work.

About Affinity

Affinity is a relationship intelligence platform that empowers dealmakers in relationship-driven industries to find, manage and close more deals. With the most automated relationship intelligence insights and technology, Affinity enables leaders to drive deals, free themselves from data drudgery and ensure their teams can take action with confidence, knowing the context and history of every relationship. The Affinity platform, including Affinity CRM, is used by over 2,000 relationship-driven organizations around the world. Founded in 2014, Affinity is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading investors including Menlo Ventures, Advance Venture Partners, 8VC and MassMutual Ventures.

About Dealroom.co

Dealroom.co is the foremost data provider on startups, innovation, high-growth companies,

ecosystems, and emerging tech. Founded in Amsterdam in 2013, Dealroom.co works with many of the world’s most prominent investors, entrepreneurs, and government organizations to provide transparency, analysis, and insights on venture capital activity. Dealroom.co mission is to accelerate entrepreneurship and innovation through data, insights, and predictive intelligence.