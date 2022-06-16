Zenbase and Avenue Living Communities Partner to Offer Thousands of Renters Flexible Payment Options

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zenbase, a leader in flexible split rent payments, today announced a partnership with Avenue Living Communities Ltd. (“ALC”) to deliver its rent payment service to Avenue Living’s 14,000+ apartments and townhomes across Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. This service, which allows residents to pay their rent on a schedule that better suits their income cycle, can offer some relief at a time when inflation is pushing household budgets to their limits.

“We’re always looking for ways to address what’s most important to our residents,” says Anthony Giuffre, Founder and CEO of Avenue Living Group. “We know how important the social aspect of our Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance commitments are, and we’re continuing to support our residents with compassionate options to help address their day-to-day challenges.”

Koray Can Oztekin, CEO and Founder of Zenbase agrees. “Our company partners with like-minded property management organizations who want to improve the financial health of their residents while at the same time increase on-time rent collections and eliminate operational overhead. ALC has fully leveraged the benefit of our solution, delivering financial relief and flexibility to thousands of Canadian renters.”

As inflation and interest rates both rise, Canadians are being challenged with various costs, such as food, gas, and rent. Amidst these struggles, Canadians are actively seeking financial flexibility from different service providers. Single-payment plans, locked-in schedules, and late fees continue to be a significant stressor for many renters. Zenbase offers an automated solution that aims to put an end to the key challenges around rent payment. The company's core financial product enables flexible rent payments, allowing residents to split their monthly rent into smaller installments within a month.

Zenbase has benefits for property owners, as well, helping ensure guaranteed rent payments and reducing the time spent on rent collection. This partnership with ALC, the fastest growing multi-family housing owner-operator in Western Canada, has the potential to reduce late rent payments by over 27 per cent while driving a positive resident experience and supporting them during difficult times.

“Zenbase is a fantastic technology solution that allows us to be more efficient on the back-end while at the same time, empowering our residents to be in control of their financial situation,” says Giuffre. “Zenbase has become an integral part of our operations and the platform delivers on our commitment to create a superior customer experience for our residents — one that provides flexible options and peace of mind.”

About Zenbase

Zenbase, a leader in flexible rent payments, is committed to economic inclusion that fosters financial empowerment for renters. Zenbase’s solutions improve the financial wellness of renters while improving operational efficiency for property managers. Rent is usually due on the first of the month but that doesn’t align with most people’s bi-monthly pay cycle. Zenbase addresses that misalignment and provides other financial tools to help level the playing field. Learn more: https://myzenbase.com/

About Avenue Living

Founded on the principle of investing in the everyday, Avenue Living focuses on opportunities that are often overlooked by others, having grown to over $3.7 billion in aggregate assets under management across four private real estate investment mandates. The Avenue Living team includes over 750 professionals with expertise in real estate operations, property management, and asset management to support Avenue Living's growing portfolio. In addition to over 14,400 multi-family units located in Canada and the United States, Avenue Living and its related entities own over 496,500 square feet of commercial space, 82,827 acres of productive farmland, and more than three (3) million square feet of self-storage space. Learn more: avenuelivingam.com/