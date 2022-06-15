With New Sponsorship, Xlear Inc. and NASCAR Driver Promote Healthy Lifestyle

AMERICAN FORK, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xlear, Inc., the national leader in xylitol-based hygiene and wellness products, today announced its NASCAR Sponsorship of Devon Rouse. This partnership is founded on likeminded goals of promoting a happy, healthy, and fulfilling lifestyle. Xlear and Rouse both strive to empower people to live their fullest lives.

“First and foremost, Devon is a talented driver with a promising future. Xlear wants to support that success,” states Nate Jones, CEO for Xlear. “This partnership with Devon and his commitment to his sport parallels Xlear’s commitment to healthy living and improved hygiene.”

“Xlear’s sponsorship of Devon also reflects the company’s commitments to inclusion and diversity, in particularly within the Xlear family,” added Jones. Xlear employs a diverse workforce. Xlear’s partnership with Rouse, the first openly-gay NASCAR driver, serves to underscore Xlear’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

“I’m excited to partner with a great sponsor like Xlear,” states Devon. “Their support greatly enables our great team to do great things on and off the track.”

Rouse began kart racing when he was three years old. He has climbed the ranks to NASCAR with dedication and hard work to hone his craft. At age 23, Devon has a bright future in the sport. His next race is NASCAR Truck Race, June 18, 2022 in Knoxville, Iowa, which he considers his hometrack. He’ll be driving car #43. His car will prominently display the Spry and Xlear brands. For more information on Devon Rouse click here.

Xlear® is the leading manufacturer of xylitol-based hygiene products in North America. Xlear nasal hygiene and Spry dental defense products are currently sold in over 50,000 pharmacies, grocery stores, and online in 40 countries worldwide.