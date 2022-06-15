Firebelly Tea Launches Subscription Experience With Ordergroove To Foster Daily Rituals

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ordergroove, the leader in Relationship Commerce, announced today that Firebelly Tea, the loose-leaf tea brand curated for modern living, has implemented a subscription experience with Ordergroove. The direct-to-consumer brand will use subscriptions to foster long-term customer relationships and drive higher customer lifetime value.

Founded in Nov. 2021 by David Segal, co-founder of DavidsTea, and Harley Finklestein, president of Shopify, Firebelly’s mission is to deliver premium loose-leaf tea that creates impactful daily rituals. As an expert in tea and consumer behavior, Segal recognized the value of a convenient, frictionless buying experience that ensured shoppers always had their favorite tea blends. Finklestein, an authority in eCommerce, understood that to succeed in today’s competitive landscape, brands must retain customers and drive greater lifetime value. To achieve their goals, the founders launched a frictionless subscription experience powered by Ordergroove.

“With Ordergroove powering our subscription experience, our customers will be able to enjoy their favorite teas on a recurring basis and prioritize their daily rituals,” said Segal.

Firebelly selected Ordergroove because of the company’s premium product, which drives recurring revenue for fast-growing eCommerce brands, including OLLY, Clif Bar, Peet’s Coffee and Enfamil.

Ordergroove was recently named to the Shopify Plus Certified App Partner directory in recognition that the company’s subscription solution is fully integrated with the Shopify Plus ecosystem. The designation certifies that Ordergroove offers best-in-class performance and a superior customer experience.

“Firebelly Tea truly understands its customers and has done an amazing job creating an exceptional and memorable product offering that puts customer relationships at the heart of its business,” said Greg Alvo, CEO, Ordergroove. “We’re excited to partner with David, Harley and the Firebelly team to power frictionless and delightful experiences that make their customers’ lives easier.”

About Firebelly Tea

Firebelly Tea offers high-quality loose leaf teas with real flavors and no artificial ingredients in environmentally friendly packaging with design-forward accessories to enhance tea drinkers’ daily rituals. For more information, visit www.firebellytea.com.

About Ordergroove

Ordergroove enables Relationship Commerce experiences for hundreds of brands and retailers, including The Honest Company, Stumptown Coffee, L’Oreal, Hotel Chocolat and PetSmart, shifting consumer interactions from one-and-done transactions to frictionless and highly profitable recurring revenue relationships. With successful subscription and membership experiences, the company’s technology platform coupled with artificial intelligence, analytics and unmatched consumer expertise helps top brands transform their commerce experiences across every channel while making their consumers’ lives easier. Ordergroove is headquartered in New York, NY. For information, visit www.ordergroove.com.