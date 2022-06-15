Eastern Bank Provides $14 Million Loan To The Arts & Business Council Of Greater Boston For Its Landmark Purchase Of The Western Avenue Studios & Lofts In Lowell, MA

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eastern Bank is pleased to announce a $14 million loan to the Arts & Business Council of Greater Boston for its landmark purchase of the Western Avenue Studios & Lofts (WASL) in Lowell, MA. The WASL complex includes 240,000 square feet of space, 250 work-only artist studios, 50 live/work studios, and a brewery, cafe, and gallery, representing an economic development and cultural asset in Lowell and beyond.

“ Affordable housing is essential to keeping our local economy thriving and growing,” said Pamela Feingold, Senior Vice President and Group Director of the Community Development Lending Group at Eastern Bank. “ Through a collaborative financing model with our community partners, the Western Avenue Studios & Lofts building will be preserved and rent for practicing artists will be kept affordable.”

The Arts & Business Council of Greater Boston (A&BC) seeks to empower artists and organizations with the resources they need to practice their crafts and grow their businesses. The purchase of Western Avenue is part of the A&BC’s Creative Campus Initiative, a response to gentrification in Greater Boston and the resulting loss of affordable maker spaces for creative communities. This purchase ensures that the artists spaces at Western Avenue Studios & Lofts will remain affordable, community-based and dedicated to creative businesses.

“ As our local communities gentrify, access to capital to preserve their arts spaces becomes challenged,” said Jim Grace, Executive Director of the Arts & Business Council of Greater Boston. “ As a community bank with a specialty in community development lending, Eastern had the experience needed to understand the unique economics at play and build the collaborative financing model needed for this project to succeed. As a result, we expect artists in Lowell to have affordable and secure spaces to live and work for generations to come, sustaining a vibrant and active role of the arts in this community.”

Eastern provides a range of community development financing offerings to fund the development of affordable housing and support the credit needs of non-profits. Community development lending solutions include construction and real estate financing, working capital lines of credit, multi-layered leverage loans for both New Market and Low-Income Housing Tax Credit projects, tax-exempt bond financing, and highly sophisticated treasury services and deposit products.

The Community Development Lending team advising A&BC was led by Vice President and Relationship Manager Johanna Stone. Eastern collaborated with BlueHub Capital, a community development financial institution based in Boston, which contributed an additional $3 million in financing to A&BC for this transaction.

About Eastern Bank

