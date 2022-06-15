Supermercados ECONO Expects Quick Impact from Local Express E-commerce Platform

GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Supermercados ECONO (ECONO), with 64 stores in 48 municipalities across Puerto Rico, is upgrading its current e-commerce platform (“ECONO ToGo”) with technology from Local Express. Founded in Puerto Rico 52 years ago, ECONO is devoted to continuing its family tradition of exceptional service, which is one of the key reasons they selected the comprehensive digital solution from Local Express.

“We chose the Local Express platform because they integrate a full spectrum of technical capabilities which will provide our e-commerce consumers with a unique shopping experience while also helping us improve our 'back-end' operational processes. From easier order entry for our shoppers to optimized delivery routing, their technology has a proven ability to quickly create exceptional ROI,” said Esteban Colón, CMO of ECONO.

Local Express capabilities include a “drop and play” marketing content management module which facilitates the ability to quickly incorporate retail media marketing into the E-commerce platform. The platform also provides bilingual (English & Spanish) content for every level of the e-commerce operation, including live customer service assistance in both Spanish and English. Local Express will be providing “on location” comprehensive training to store staff to ensure customer success, and a seamless transition from the current e-commerce platform.

“We are thrilled to provide the great team at ECONO with an all-inclusive technology for their e-commerce business, with enhanced digital marketing automation built for easy shopper adoption and ever increasing basket sizes. Local Express stands ready to continue helping their long-term growth vision through collaborative development and customization,” said Bagrat Safarian, CEO of Local Express

About Supermercados ECONO

Founded in 1970, Supermercados ECONO (ECONO) has 64 stores in 48 municipalities throughout the Island and a workforce of more than 8,000 employees. ECONO has been recognized by the Puerto Rico Products Association “Made in Puerto Rico” as the supermarket chain that most supports local entrepreneurs with annual purchases that exceed one billion dollars. ECONO has also been recognized by the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce. Its new Distribution and Services Center is located in Canóvanas and offers the most sophisticated facilities and technology, resulting in efficiencies and improvements for all areas of the chain's operation.

About Local Express

Local Express is a SaaS vertical platform for the Food and Beverage (F&B) industry specializing in providing omnichannel solutions to independent retailers and enterprises seeking digital transformation. The branded service allows brick and mortar companies to own their entire eCommerce offering end-to-end, from purchase to delivery. This includes full POS integration, in store kiosk and ‘scan&pay and go’ solutions, real-time data analytics reporting tools, and total customization of the look-and-feel of their own branded online storefront.