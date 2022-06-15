Yieldmo and Adform Enter Strategic Partnership to Help Brands and Agencies Unlock Value without Cookies

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yieldmo, a leading advertising technology company that operates a Smart Exchange for buyers and sellers, today announced its partnership with Adform, the only global, independent, and fully integrated advertising platform built for modern marketing, working with 25,000+ brands and with deep advertiser and agency relationships across Europe. The partnership reflects Yieldmo’s continuing international expansion, particularly increasing its reach in Europe.

Adform continues to lead the market with its ID Fusion solution, helping its clients manage the transition to first party. Through this partnership, Adform will be able to expand its offering to advertisers and agencies through the rich contextual offering that Yieldmo’s exchange brings.

Yieldmo’s Smart Exchange continuously maximises value for advertisers and publishers in real-time through proprietary data, machine learning, and curation (without relying on cookies or other user authentication). This partnership will help brands and agencies unlock value, match inventory to the goals of their campaigns, and deliver outstanding results.

“We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Adform, a leading business with a very strong heritage in the European region, as well as a growing client base in the US, making them a strong new development partner globally. This is particularly important for us as we continue our rapid international expansion into European markets and beyond,” said John Tigg, GM International at Yieldmo. "Through our strategic partnership, Yieldmo and Adform’s complementary technologies will help deliver brand-safe, privacy-first, and cost-effective advertising opportunities for advertisers globally.”

“We are committed to holistic ID solutions that bring together a range of approaches for our clients. Smart contextual is clearly one such approach with huge promise, alongside first party solutions, for example. Yieldmo has highly unique technology that can facilitate results for advertisers and publishers alike” Julian Baring, SVP Business Development at Adform said.

Yieldmo is an advertising technology company that operates a smart exchange that differentiates and enhances the value of ad inventory for buyers and sellers. As a leader in attention & contextual analytics, real-time technology, and digital formats, we create, measure, model, and optimize campaigns for unmatched scale and performance. By understanding how each unique impression behaves and looking for patterns and performance in real-time, we can drive real performance gains without relying on audience data.

Adform is the only global, independent and fully integrated advertising platform built for modern marketing. Its unique enterprise technology – Adform FLOW – harnesses superior user experience and a scalable, modular and open architecture, to enable seamless management of the whole campaign lifecycle. It provides clients with enhanced control and transparency across their advertising operations, including ownership of all data from their campaigns. Since 2002, Adform has developed technology to enhance human/machine collaboration and deliver augmented intelligence, thereby amplifying business results for its clients around the world.

