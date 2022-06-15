OliX Pharmaceuticals Subsidiary mCureX Announces mRNA Technology Collaboration with ToolGen for Rare Eye Disease

SUWON, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics, today announced that the Company’s subsidiary mCureX Therapeutics, Inc. has recently signed a contract for joint research with ToolGen, Inc. to advance the development of gene therapy for rare eye diseases, leveraging mCureX’s mRNA technology.

mCureX, specializing in mRNA vaccines and therapeutics, and ToolGen, having expertise in therapeutic gene-editing technologies, have been in active discussions since their signing of memorandums of understanding in August 2021. The two companies plan to conduct gene corrections in ocular tissues using mCureX's mRNA technology and ToolGen's CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing technology for the treatment of rare hereditary eye diseases.

“mRNA-based CRISPR/Cas9 is a powerful platform that could potentially lead to the development of treatments for incurable diseases,” said Sun Woo Hong, Ph.D., chief executive officer of mCureX. “Once we clinically validate the technology, we plan to expand the indications of treatments to various non-hereditary eye diseases as well.”

About OliX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KOSDAQ: 226950)

OliX Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics against a variety of disorders by down-regulating the expression of disease-causing genes based on its own proprietary RNAi technology. The Company’s core RNAi platform, asymmetric siRNA (asiRNA), is a unique gene silencing technology based on RNA interference (RNAi), which is considered the most efficient gene silencing technology. Utilizing this proprietary asiRNA technology, OliX has developed cell penetrating asiRNA (cp-asiRNA), a therapeutic RNAi platform to effectively target diseases locally, such as hypertrophic scarring, dry and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), subretinal fibrosis, and neuropathic pain. OliX has also developed another therapeutic RNAi platform, GalNAc-asiRNA, to target a variety of liver diseases.

Learn more: https://www.olixpharma.com/eng

About ToolGen Inc. (KOSDAQ: 199800)

ToolGen is a biotech company with the CRISPR/Cas9 core technology in gene-editing. ToolGen's mission is to provide customers with innovative human gene/cell therapies and gene-edited animals or plants. ToolGen's research and business are based on ToolGen's CRISPR/Cas9-essential patents. ToolGen is the first patent filer successfully demonstrating a CRISPR/Cas9 application in eukaryotic cells in the world. ToolGen's CRISPR patents have been registered in ten countries, including the United States, Europe, China, Australia, and Japan.

Learn more: http://www.toolgen.com/eng/index.jsp