Chickasaw Community Bank Selects Sagent to Power Its Servicing Ecosystem in 10-Year Deal

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sagent, a fintech company modernizing mortgage and consumer loan servicing for America’s top banks and lenders, today announced a new 10-year partnership with Chickasaw Community Bank to power its enterprise and homeowner experience across the entire loan lifecycle. This is the latest in a series of recent deals for Sagent to transform the homeowner experience for financial orgs servicing millions of consumers with trillions in mortgage balances.

Chickasaw was searching for a modern mortgage servicing software partner to execute on its goal to expand its mortgage business and bring loan servicing in-house. After a detailed review of the market, Chickasaw Community Bank chose Sagent to power its servicing growth with homeowner-first, enterprise-grade platforms including LoanServ (system of record), Tempo (loss mitigation and default management), CARE (consumer experience), Datascape+ (cloud-based data reporting and insights), and LoanBoard(seamless originations-to-servicing onboarding).

“We believe that Building Better Lives for Everyone isn’t a clever slogan or marketing wizardry, it’s the very DNA and foundation of Chickasaw Community Bank,” said Chris Wertzberger, Executive Vice President of Loan Servicing at Chickasaw Community Bank. “We combine ultra-personalized, full-service banking with world-class technology to engage and retain customers through all life and homeownership events. That’s why, after studying all mortgage servicing fintech options on the market, it was clear Sagent could deliver on our vision.”

Sagent’s tech stack will accelerate Chickasaw’s move to bring loan servicing in-house without sacrificing the exceptional service for which Chickasaw is known.

“Chickasaw Community Bank is unwavering in its vision to combine digital simplicity with smart human advice for customers, and Sagent platforms deliver this digital/human service at scale,” said Sagent CEO Dan Sogorka. “Sagent will enable Chickasaw customers to self-serve throughout their homeownership experience, plus get instant help from smart Chickasaw advisors whenever needed.

This is the latest in a series of new customer and renewal announcements from Sagent, most recently including Clearview Federal Credit Union, Freedom Mortgage, Mr. Cooper, Gateway First Bank, and Fairstone Financial Inc.

About Sagent

Sagent powers America’s top bank and nonbank lenders to engage, care for, retain, and modernize the homeownership experience for millions of borrowers. Servicers use our flexible, scalable, and configurable solutions to engage borrowers and earn customer loyalty, lower servicing costs, ensure compliance, and increase the value of servicing rights throughout full market cycles. Sagent is backed by Warburg Pincus, one of the world’s leading private equity investors, and powers trillions in outstanding mortgage servicing for its customers. Visit www.sagent.com to learn more.

About Chickasaw Community Bank

Chickasaw Community Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chickasaw Bank Holding Company and is 100 percent owned by the Chickasaw Nation. The full-service institution has received numerous state and national recognitions because of its efforts in Native America, especially in the area of housing. The bank was ranked one of the “Top Ten Places to Work in Oklahoma” four consecutive years, listed in the top 15 percent of all U.S. banks in 2016, as well as awarded “Access to Capital” Award from the U.S. Department of Commerce.