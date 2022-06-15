New York-Based St. John Fisher College Engages YuJa for Lecture Capture and Media Management Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Located just outside of Rochester, NY, St. John Fisher College has engaged with YuJa, Inc. to provide lecture capture and media management solutions campuswide. College administrators were seeking to replace its former provider, Ensemble Video, which was acquired and announced it would no longer offer video content management services.

The institution is pairing YuJa with Extron and Matrox hardware solutions, which will help deliver automated, engaging content to students. By integrating their hardware devices with YuJa, the college can publish ad-hoc or scheduled recordings for live or on-demand applications. In addition to enabling video recording, instructors can easily edit, caption, and store media in the YuJa Cloud.

“YuJa is a powerful tool on its own, but combined with our integration partners, users can easily edit content, use engagement tools and integrate with St. John Fisher College’s learning management system,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re proud to offer technology integrations that enable scalable and easy to use video and media management solutions for enterprises of all sizes.”

ABOUT ST. JOHN FISHER COLLEGE

As an independent institution in the Catholic tradition of American higher education, St. John Fisher College emphasizes the liberal arts, offering programs in traditional academic disciplines as well as more directly career-oriented fields. Located in Pittsford, N.Y., seven miles outside of the city of Rochester, Fisher is composed of five schools: the School of Arts and Sciences; the School of Business; the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. School of Education; the Wegmans School of Nursing; and the Wegmans School of Pharmacy. The College offers over 35 academic majors in the humanities, social sciences, sciences, business, education, and nursing, as well as 11 pre-professional programs.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.