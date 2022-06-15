Sidus Space is a Teammate on NASA’s $3.5 Billion Exploration Extravehicular Activity Services Contract

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support is proud to announce that it is part of the Collins Aerospace team which was awarded NASA's Exploration Extravehicular Activity (xEVAS) services contract.

The Exploration Extravehicular Activity Services, or xEVAS Program is expected to include the design, development, production, hardware processing, and sustainment of an integrated Extravehicular Activity (EVA) capability that includes a new Spacesuit and ancillary hardware, such as Vehicle Interface Equipment and EVA tools. This EVA capability is to be provided as a service for the NASA International Space Station (ISS), Artemis Program (Gateway and Human Landing System), and Commercial Space missions.

The xEVAS contract has a potential value of $3.5 billion through 2034 with a 10-year base contract plus two option years. NASA awarded the contract to Collins Aerospace and Axiom Space.

Sidus is pleased to be selected as a teammate with Collins Aerospace through the life cycle of the program as a major subcontractor during the period of performance of the NASA xEVAS contract and other contracts with independent commercial entities.

Carol Craig, Sidus Space CEO said, “We are proud to be part of the Collins xEVA team in development and manufacturing of the next generation space suits to support ISS and Artemis, allowing humans to walk and explore the moon. Over the last 10 years, Sidus has been manufacturing space hardware and participating in every major space project. We are looking forward to playing a meaningful role in this exciting opportunity, continuing our legacy of creating new revenue streams through strong partnerships.”

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, a unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX), is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Collins Aerospace has the extensive capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and broad expertise to solve customers’ toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market.

