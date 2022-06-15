Samsara and General Motors Work to Optimize Cloud-Based Fleet Management

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at its customer conference Beyond, Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) announced it will work with General Motors (GM) (NYSE: GM) to give shared customers a holistic view of their commercial fleets and help them operate more efficiently. Through this integrated solution, properly equipped 2015 or newer GM vehicles with the OnStar embedded module will gain connectivity to Samsara’s Connected Operations Cloud with no installation or additional hardware required.

Samsara’s integration with GM vehicles is now available for fleet customers in the U.S. with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac MY2015 or newer OnStar equipped GM vehicles. Access to GM’s connected vehicle data through Samsara’s integrated solution will streamline and increase the visibility of eligible GM vehicles through a single dashboard on Samsara’s platform. This holistic view of vehicle insights – including fuel levels and usage, fleet vehicle location, speed, and tire pressure – alongside additional operations data on Samsara’s platform, will help optimize fleet productivity and safety, simplify workflows, and improve efficiency.

“We know our fleet customers value the opportunity to protect their assets and make their business operations more productive,” said Michelle Calloway, Director of OnStar Business Solutions at GM. “By leveraging OnStar’s embedded hardware for our integrated solution with Samsara, fleet managers will now have access to a singular platform that includes valuable insights, helping to make fleet operations more seamless and efficient.”

“At Samsara, we’re building integrations that help our customers digitize their physical operations and provide streamlined access to critical, real-time data,” explained Chris Mozzocchi, Senior Director of Product Management at Samsara. “Our work with GM will help fleet managers quickly and easily connect their OnStar embedded vehicles to our Connected Operations Cloud, consolidate their data, and better manage their day-to-day operations.”

This integrated solution is currently available in early access for eligible GM vehicles in the United States. Learn more at https://www.onstar.com/us/en/business-solutions and on Samsara’s App Marketplace.

About GM

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.