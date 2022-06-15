Bidgely Brings AI-Powered Data Analytics Expertise to EEI 2022

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely will join fellow energy industry leaders at EEI 2022, the annual conference held by Edison Electric Institute (EEI), June 20-22 in Orlando, Florida, to explore this year’s most pressing topics, including mitigating climate risk, supporting energy equity and inclusion, and delivering on electric transportation. Bidgely’s CEO Abhay Gupta will also participate in a roundtable dialogue held by The Edison Foundation’s Institute of Electric Innovation (IEI) alongside leading energy companies focusing on how electric companies and technology providers can work together to deliver a customer-centric, climate forward approach to energy management.

“The energy industry is undergoing a massive transformation. Electricity providers are bearing a new responsibility to more actively serve customers as well as lead carbon reduction initiatives, and data is proving to be the key enabler in achieving these critical goals,” said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely. “We look forward to connecting with electric companies at the upcoming EEI conference and sharing our meaningful advancements in customer intelligence, electric vehicle management and grid optimization.”

In addition to joining EEI 2022, Bidgely also has recently contributed two articles to EEI’s Electric Perspective Magazine. What to Expect When Expecting EVs explains how grid analytics can help electric companies develop proactive grid management strategies to accommodate the rise of EVs among service customers, while Targeted Energy Management Equals a Stronger, Cleaner Energy Grid explores opportunities for enhancing customer segmentation and deriving new value from demand side management initiatives.

Bidgely’s latest innovations in artificial intelligence-powered data analytics support the strategic implementation of beneficial electrification and electric vehicle (EV) initiatives among electric companies. This includes supporting the first EV managed charging program in Connecticut for Avangrid’s United Illuminating as well as introducing next-generation disaggregation technology for auto-detecting EV charging locations and patterns. Additionally, Bidgely created an Electric Vehicle Adoption Playbook to provide electric companies with a framework for establishing and executing their own data-driven business strategies.

