Erika Burton Joins DNEG Animation as President, Alongside Tom Jacomb

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DNEG, a leading visual effects (VFX) and animation studio for the creation of feature film, television and multiplatform content, announced today that Erika Burton will join its DNEG Animation arm as President. Burton, who will share both the President title and leadership responsibilities with DNEG Animation President Tom Jacomb, joins the division to support its rapid growth and development.

Burton, who was previously President, VFX Production at DNEG, has prior animation industry experience from stints at both Disney Animation and DreamWorks. Her focus at DNEG Animation will be on production, resource management, training, and operations, working in lockstep with Jacomb, who will focus on creative, client management and outreach, and the development of IP and original content.

“I am delighted to welcome Erika to the team as we continue to establish DNEG Animation as the best place in the industry to build your career,” said Tom Jacomb, President, DNEG Animation. “We have more exciting projects, more growth and expansion, and more original content and co-productions on the horizon, and Erika will be absolutely instrumental in helping to ensure that we have a rock-solid foundation upon which to continue building. I’m also delighted that she will be contributing her compassion, warmth, and experience to the amazing work that our teams are already doing in putting equality, diversity and inclusivity at the heart of everything that we do here at DNEG Animation.”

In recent years, DNEG Animation has grown from a small team in London to become a global team of approximately 850 employees working across studios in London, Montreal, Mumbai, Vancouver, Los Angeles and Toronto. The company’s first full-length animated feature, Locksmith Animation’s Ron’s Gone Wrong, received a theatrical release in October 2021, subsequently garnering multiple Annie Award nominations and winning “Best Feature” at the 2022 British Animation Awards.

“I feel excited and honored to be joining Tom and the DNEG Animation team,” said Burton. “I have been fortunate enough to work with some immensely talented VFX and animation teams during the course of my career, and I love both disciplines equally. There is something really compelling and challenging about animated filmmaking that keeps drawing me back and this is just a tremendous new opportunity.”

“Working with DNEG’s VFX teams over the last year has been a career highlight for me, but when the invitation came to join Tom, David [Prescott, SVP Creative], Crosby [Clyse, Head of Production] and all of the other talented folks on the animation side of our business, it was one that I could not turn down,” Burton continued. “We have some truly amazing projects in the pipeline at DNEG Animation, as well as some exciting opportunities to push the creative and technical boundaries of animated content production to their limits.”

DNEG Animation is currently in production on ‘Nimona’ (Annapurna Pictures/Netflix), ‘Garfield’ (Alcon Entertainment/Sony), ‘That Christmas’ (Locksmith Animation) and an unannounced episodic animated series for a major streamer.

Burton and the DNEG Animation team are at the Annecy Film Festival with two presentation sessions on Thursday, June 16th, 2022:

11:30am Pathways to DNEG

A tour of the roles, locations, and projects at DNEG Animation, and the pathways you can take to join the team.

2pm DNEG Animation: A Proper Hello

The leadership team will share how they built a startup animation studio within an established, award-winning visual effects company and how it is staying true to the history, art and craft of animation while leveraging technology for the future.

