F45 to Open First Hotel Studio at Hilton Austin

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) (“F45” or the “Company”), the fastest growing fitness franchisor in the world according to Entrepreneur in 2022, today announced plans to break ground on a new fitness studio at the downtown Hilton Austin, marking a major milestone for F45’s Clubs & Hotels business unit with this first F45 studio inside a hotel in the world. Set to open this fall, the new studio will span 1,236 square feet and will follow the same high-intensity, circuit-based format with which the fitness brand has become synonymous.

Hilton Austin guests, F45 members and local guest users will have access to F45’s full-body workouts, designed to improve strength, endurance and body composition, while taking in a stunning view of Austin’s skyline. Like other F45 locations, a series of TVs will be mounted on the walls to provide an organized, station-by-station diagram for each daily workout. Fitness-goers will be able to enjoy the new F45 studio for a drop-in fee, with a discount extended to Hilton Honors members and existing F45 members.

“We’re thrilled to bring the F45 experience to Hilton Austin’s guests and to our members in the surrounding Austin community,” said Adam Gilchrist, President, CEO and Chairman of F45. “We are excited about our partnership with Hilton Austin as it marks an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to make F45’s high-powered classes accessible to more people.”

“We’re always looking for unique amenities to elevate the guest experience and expand our connection to the local community,” said Joe Bolash, general manager, Hilton Austin. “We’re committed to promoting health and wellness, and this new on-site F45 studio will add value for both our hotel guests and F45 users looking to maintain their fitness goals while visiting or living in Austin.”

Gilchrist said, “With the goal of eventually expanding to other cities, Hilton Austin will serve as a test market for F45 as it marks the company’s debut of the first F45 studio inside a hotel in the world, welcoming hotel guests and F45 members. Given the hotel’s connection to the Austin Convention Center via sky bridge, the studio can also serve guests visiting Austin for business. We remain committed to our goal of bringing the World’s Best Workout to more people, and this partnership with Hilton Austin is an important step in achieving that goal.”

About F45

F45 offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that are effective, fun and community-driven. F45 utilizes proprietary technologies: a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform that leverages a rich content database of over 8,000 unique functional training movements across modalities to offer new workouts each day and provide a standardized experience across the Company’s global footprint.

For more information, please visit www.f45training.com.

About Hilton Austin

Located in the heart of downtown, Hilton Austin is steps away from the authentic experiences the city has to offer for business and pleasure travelers. Guests are welcomed with first-class customer service to over 95,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, Cannon + Belle restaurant featuring local cuisine and a bourbon bar, Austin Taco Project serving uncommon tacos and custom craft cocktails, a full-service Starbucks, and spacious rooms. Other amenities include a business center, fitness center, complimentary Wi-Fi and a heated rooftop pool with beautiful views of downtown. Enjoy easy access to the Convention Center through our connected overhead walkway, endless live music and entertainment venues, flavorful dining, bustling nightlife on Rainey Street and Sixth Street, and the peaceful outdoors that Lady Bird Lake has to offer.

Hilton Austin is a part of Hilton (NYSE: HLT), a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,800 properties and more than 1 million rooms, in 122 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2021 World’s Best Workplaces list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for five consecutive years. In 2021, in addition to opening more than one hotel a day, Hilton introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the nearly 128 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can’t buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone.

Visit Austin.Hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton Austin on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.