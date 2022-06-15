Centrica Modernizes Applications with VMware Tanzu® Observability™ by Wavefront and AWS

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced the company is empowering Centrica in its mission to help customers live sustainably, simply, and affordably by providing better visibility into the company’s cloud-native applications running on Amazon Web Services (AWS). VMware Tanzu Observability™ by Wavefront enables Centrica to gain better insights and trends into their platforms, allowing a much smoother path to innovative products and services. With the help of VMware, Centrica delivers metrics via simple dashboards on smart home applications which allow its customers to use energy more efficiently.

Tanzu Observability provides Centrica with a unified view of their diverse, distributed environments on AWS allowing them to quickly access actionable business intelligence (BI) and enable business-critical services to be up and running for their customers. With Tanzu Observability, the Centrica team has fixed issues that slowed down app development earlier in the lifecycle. Tanzu Observability also supports a more consistent approach to security, and has helped Centrica achieve a 25 percent reduction in monthly cloud spend by consolidating under-utilized resources, according to the company.

“ We needed to monitor the performance of our AWS infrastructure and empower the development team with a better understanding of customer demands. Tracking trends and patterns in customer behavior is vital to develop new releases that are more relevant to customers,” says Christopher Livermore, head of operations at Centrica. “ We adopted Tanzu Observability to set up alerts, troubleshoot problems, and provide meaningful real-time dashboards to monitor system health. In turn, we were able to shift from reactive to proactive IT management and our teams were able to focus on delivering new services to our customers.”

Tanzu Observability gives organizations a comprehensive view of their entire infrastructure running on AWS, including AWS Lambda and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), with simplified consumption in AWS Marketplace. With Tanzu Observability, both VMware and AWS customers can benefit from deeper visibility and additional insights into AWS, on-premises, and hybrid environments, at every stage of their cloud journey. AWS customers can easily visualize metrics, events, tracing, or other data sources as a first pane of-glass with out-of-the-box dashboards and alert conditions for faster issue detection and remediation with applied intelligence, across their entire stack.

“ Businesses today are defined by the digital services they deliver. Tanzu Observability is empowering developers at organizations who are optimizing their application modernization efforts on AWS for speed, quality, and security in support of their journey to become a digital enterprise,” said Ajay Patel, senior vice president and general manager, Modern Applications & Management Business Group, VMware. “ Providing Tanzu Observability through AWS Marketplace gives our joint customers the flexibility to scale their observability needs as they progress along their AWS cloud journey.”

“ As our joint customers embark on their cloud transformation journey, VMware continues to offer more services through the AWS Marketplace to deliver additional value through AWS-integrated services,” said Ashish Dhawan, Managing Director, Global Partner Sales for Enterprise Workloads at AWS. “ Now with Tanzu Observability, VMware is making it fast and simple for AWS customers to purchase and deploy enterprise-grade observability to improve application and business performance and accelerate app development.”

AWS Marketplace streamlines customer adoption of Tanzu Observability via a consolidated purchase environment and integration with their AWS accounts, including already established terms of engagement. The process is simplified even further by enabling customers to prepay for VMware services based on expected usage. Organizations can use their existing AWS Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) agreements to consume Tanzu Observability and other complementary VMware services to modernize their apps on AWS.

