LoopMe Brings In-App Creativity to Life as Official Partner of Cannes Lions 2022

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LoopMe, a leading brand-focused mobile advertising platform, today announced its official partnership with Cannes Lions. Bringing a new level of in-app creativity across screens to the International Festival of Creativity 2022, LoopMe will highlight how mobile can bridge the gap between digital and in-person experiences at the show, held in Cannes, France, June 20-24, 2022.

As part of the partnership, LoopMe is providing an exclusive, mobile in-app Augmented Reality (AR) experience for attendees. When mobile device users download the free LoopMe AR app, they will be able to summon a virtual Cannes lion character that interacts with their physical surroundings, either unleashing the lion in the palm of their hand, or releasing it into the wild.

“Cannes Lions has always been about exploring what is possible in creativity and technology, and we’re thrilled to get inside the hearts and minds of creatives by showcasing the latest opportunities for cutting-edge technology,” said Stephen Upstone, CEO and co-founder of LoopMe. “As our digital and physical worlds continue to merge, we see endless interest and opportunity for brands to integrate more immersive experiences into their storytelling, and to up-level consumer sentiment through the gamification of ads. LoopMe’s AR experience for Cannes Lions is one demonstration of how ‘creative in the palm of your hand’ can empower brands to leverage new opportunities presented by the metaverse within a premium in-app environment.”

LoopMe joins a wide variety of official partners at Cannes Lions, including household brands ranging from McDonald’s, to Disney, to Amazon, to Meta, and many other market leaders shaping today’s creative landscape. The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity debuted in 1954, and has since drawn tens of thousands of delegates each year to “learn, network, and celebrate” creativity in brand communication. In addition to its partnership status, LoopMe is also an event sponsor and exhibitor (booth location Rue Interieure within Palais I).

LoopMe’s AR app for Cannes Lions is now available for free download. The immersive experiences will be offered throughout the Cannes Lions event venue. To download the app, please visit http://loopme.com/lion. To download the app via the App Store, please visit: https://apps.apple.com/app/id1628094474 and via the Google Play store please visit: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.LoopMe.LoopMeAR.

About LoopMe

LoopMe, a leading outcomes-based platform, closes the loop on digital advertising. By leveraging AI to optimize media delivery in real-time, we drive measurable uplift for business outcomes and more effective advertising across online and offline marketing goals, including brand lift, purchase intent, consideration, foot traffic and sales. LoopMe was founded in 2012 with the mission to create better consumer experiences through innovation, powered by data, in order to bring people and brands together. The company is headquartered in the UK, with 15 global offices across New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Dnipro, Krakow and Hong Kong. LoopMe’s venture investors included Mayfair Equity Partners and BGF. For more information, please visit www.loopme.com.