IPC launches Connexus Broadcast Powered by Newsquawk

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IPC, a leading provider of secure, compliant communications and multi-cloud connectivity solutions for global financial markets, and Newsquawk, the market-leading multi-asset audio market data service, have partnered to launch Connexus® Broadcast.

Integrated into IPC’s world class financial markets Connexus® Cloud, Connexus Broadcast leverages Newsquawk’s team of analysts that use proprietary smart search technology to monitor and report data and news from hundreds of mainstream and social media sources. These filtered audio market data feeds are readily available as a real-time stream to any of the over 7,000 financial market participants in IPC’s diverse global ecosystem. Connexus Broadcast is delivered via IPC’s Connexus Voice, a leading platform-agnostic voice trading ecosystem and available to over 200,000 professional traders.

Institutional traders benefit from access to ‘instant’ audio news broadcasts capturing market intelligence from multiple sources, including social media feeds they might otherwise be restricted from accessing within internal infrastructures. Delivered through an institution’s existing IPC connectivity, Connexus Broadcast provides users with immediate, cost-effective access to wide and deep market-moving news that goes beyond what is available from traditional news service providers. Expanding the range of audio market data sources and cutting delivery times increases trading and market opportunities while supporting more effective risk mitigation. Proprietary traders benefit from access to institutional grade data and efficient access to market-wide audio market data at a much lower price point and contractual commitment than traditional global publishers.

Commenting on the launch of Connexus Broadcast, Bob Santella, IPC’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Internal technical and security restrictions on accessing social media and information platforms cause institutional traders to miss out on a huge volume of market-moving data since they must rely heavily on traditional – and expensive – financial news publishers. Similarly, buy-side traders have usually been unable to access the quantity and quality of news available to institutional counterparts. By bringing together IPC’s industry-leading cloud technology with multi-asset, multi-source audio market data and analysis, delivered directly to the trading floor, Connexus Broadcast significantly enhances trading opportunities for the global trading community.”

Mehul Patel, Newsquawk CEO, added: “We are delighted to be partnering with IPC to bring our Newsquawk audio news directly and efficiently to trading desks. Connexus Broadcast provides real-time access to trading environments without the network security constraints associated typically with new technical feeds and, at the same time, adds significant value to a service that is already benefiting traders.”

The new Connexus Broadcast service supports traders (real-time, customized and filtered news supporting position-taking), asset managers (continuous macroeconomic and geopolitical coverage informing investment decisions), brokers (better understanding of clients’ decision influencers and market-moving events) and risk and compliance teams (continuous, multi-asset data and analysis for position-keeping and P&L management).

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to help make them secure, productive, compliant and connected.

Visit ipc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc)

About Newsquawk

Newsquawk’s audio service makes traders more profitable by delivering market-moving news before underlying asset prices react. Newsquawk’s expert analysts filter news from hundreds of traditional media outlets as well as all social media platforms, only broadcasting news likely to impact asset prices. Traders around the world trust Newsquawk to monitor news knowing that all they need to do is listen to the squawk service or read the headline feed to find new trading opportunities and better manage risk.

Certain statements contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.