Livewire Launches Uniity, an Outsourced Employee Communications Service Designed for Mid-Sized Businesses

TORONTO & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Livewire Communications Inc. today announced the launch of Uniity, the first service of its kind providing outsourced employee communications for mid-sized businesses.

Livewire is a change communication agency based in Toronto and Chicago and has worked with Fortune 1000-sized organizations for over 25 years to help leaders inform, engage and inspire their employees. The agency believes that individuals crave connection and a sense of purpose not only in their personal lives, but also at work, and that communication is essential to meeting these needs. Strategic employee communication has the power to rally teams to organizational goals and foster an inclusive culture. Not all businesses, however, are equipped to deliver this for their people.

“Uniity’s services are designed for companies that understand the value of an inspired workforce, but that may not have the resources or skill sets to successfully connect with their employees or elevate their experience,” says Briare Corcoran, President of Uniity.

Uniity provides mid-sized businesses with fractional access to a seasoned team of strategic, creative and production specialists, who step in quickly to streamline processes, deploy messages and measure audience response — for as little as $1/day per employee.

“Strong employee communication is a strategic advantage and critical function for every business, regardless of size,” says Mark Attard, CEO of Livewire. “That’s why the Uniity offer is so compelling. We’re able to help more leaders better support and guide their teams, thereby improving employee experience and business performance. It’s a win-win.”

About Uniity

Uniity brings decades of communications experience into your business, quickly. Our team of strategists, creatives and production specialists seamlessly integrate into your organization, streamline your processes and effectively fulfill your employee communication needs.

www.uniityinc.com

About Livewire

Livewire is the indispensable change communication partner to Fortune 1000 companies. Our unique integration of strategy, creative and activation ensures employees see the opportunity on the other side of change.

https://livewireinc.com