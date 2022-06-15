Northlane Capital Partners Invests in Infobase

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northlane Capital Partners (“NCP”) announced today that it has made an investment in Infobase, a leading provider of cloud-based educational solutions, integrating content, tools, and technology to foster lifelong learning and deliver interactive learning experiences. NCP invested in partnership with the Infobase management team, led by CEO Paul Skordilis.

Headquartered in New York, Infobase curates high-value content and uses its software platforms to deliver that content to students, educators, librarians, corporations, and parents. Its products are targeted primarily to the K-12 and higher education markets. Infobase has more than 160 employees and serves over 7,000 customers in the United States and internationally. Additional information is available at www.infobase.com.

“We are very excited to partner with NCP as we enter into the next phase of Infobase’s growth. NCP’s investment brings both capital resources and expertise to accelerate our company’s trajectory. NCP has an impressive track record of identifying and executing on acquisition opportunities, which will play a pivotal role in continuing to build upon our position as a leading player in the supplemental education market,” said Paul Skordilis, CEO of Infobase.

Justin DuFour, Partner at NCP, said, “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the Infobase team. We have known Paul for several years, and are excited to work alongside him and the rest of the Infobase management team as they continue to evolve the company into a leader in tech-enabled learning solutions.”

Sean Eagle, Partner at NCP, added, “Infobase fits directly into one of NCP’s key areas of focus within our business services vertical, training and education. We look forward to leveraging our experience to help accelerate the company’s organic growth and M&A initiatives.”

ABOUT NORTHLANE CAPITAL PARTNERS

Based in Bethesda, MD, NCP is a middle market private equity firm focused on key segments within the healthcare and business services sectors, where its principals have invested more than $1.6 billion of equity capital. NCP’s strategy is to partner with industry leading companies and great management teams, aligning incentives to accelerate growth and build value. For more information, please visit www.northlanecapital.com.