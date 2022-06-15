Wayfair Releases Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wayfair (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today released its inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report, as the company shares and celebrates progress across environmental, social and governance topics.

“While we are at the beginning of our journey, we are motivated by our desire to continuously improve, and we’re invested in setting ourselves up for the long haul,” Derek Oliver, Head of Government Affairs and Corporate Responsibility. “Our dedication to helping anyone, anywhere build their feeling of home guides our work towards building a more fair, inclusive and sustainable world for future generations.”

Wayfair’s corporate responsibility priorities include three areas where the company believes it can make the greatest impact — communities, workplace and planet.

Some of the key highlights include:

Approximately $9 million in contributions to nonprofit partners and charitable causes across its communities.

Introduction of new employee benefits to support physical and mental well-being, including expanded military leave, a global surrogacy and adoption reimbursement policy and expanded bereavement benefits.

Commitment to reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 63% by 2035.

To learn more about Wayfair’s goals and corporate responsibility performance in 2021, read the full report here.

About Wayfair

Wayfair is the destination for all things home: helping everyone, anywhere create their feeling of home. From expert customer service, to the development of tools that make the shopping process easier, to carrying one of the widest and deepest selections of items for every space, style, and budget, Wayfair gives everyone the power to create spaces that are just right for them.

The Wayfair family of sites includes:

Wayfair - Everything home — for a space that's all you.

Joss & Main - The ultimate style edit for home.

AllModern - All of modern, made simple.

Birch Lane - A fresh take on the classics.

Perigold - An undiscovered world of luxury design.

Wayfair generated $3.0 billion in net revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations throughout North America and Europe, Wayfair employs approximately 18,000 people.