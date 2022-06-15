BeautyHealth’s HydraFacial Introduces New Booster for Breakout-Prone Skin with Clinical Skincare Leader, Murad

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN), the breakthrough category creator at the intersection of traditional beauty and aesthetics, today expanded its partnership with leading prestige clinical skincare brand, Murad, to introduce the new Clarifying Booster for HydraFacial. This new booster is specifically formulated to address breakouts and problematic skin as part of a customized HydraFacial experience, revealing clearer and healthier-looking skin.

Murad is known for its science-backed clinical skincare formulas, while HydraFacial uses a patented delivery system with its vortex-fusion technology that exfoliates, extracts, and hydrates skin to achieve an unmatched glow. This partnership leverages the innovation and technology of both brands to deliver the clarifying power of Murad’s formulas to the consumer in a new and exciting way.

Some of the powerhouse ingredients in this new Murad Clarifying Booster for HydraFacial include:

- Salicylic Acid and Glycolic Acid to encourage exfoliation

- Ginger Root Complex to comfort and soothe the skin

- Witch Hazel to remove excess oil and visibly tighten pores

- Tazman Pepper to quickly soothe and calm the skin

- RepleniCell™ to boost hydration

This formula uses Murad’s heritage ingredients, such as Glycolic Acid that works on the skin by breaking the bonds between the outer layer of keratinocytes, including dead skin cells, and the next skin layer. Using Glycolic Acid creates a gentle yet effective peeling effect that can make the skin appear smoother and more even. Additionally, Glycolic Acid effectively works to help safeguard and retain the skin barrier – also known as the moisture barrier – versus disrupting and stripping this protective layer.

This new booster was created to be used in conjunction with a daily topical routine and as part of a monthly HydraFacial treatment plan to help breakout-prone skin.

“It was only a matter of time before HydraFacial once again teamed up with Murad to introduce another cutting-edge booster,” says BeautyHealth President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Stanleick. “Murad is known for offering some of the most innovative and effective products in skincare, and our consumers love being able to add these formulas to their HydraFacial treatments for even greater benefits. This new offering opens the doors to any consumer struggling with breakouts to benefit from a scientifically proven formulation delivered through HydraFacial’s patented delivery system for top notch results.”

HydraFacial first partnered with Murad in 2021 and currently offers the Murad Retinol Booster and Murad Vita-C Booster, in addition to the new Clarifying Booster launched today.

"We're very excited to take this next step with HydraFacial and continue to provide innovative and results-driven treatments for our clients," said Dr. Howard Murad, Founder of Murad. "Clarifying skincare has been one of the staples of Murad since our inception and it’s always been our main priority for consumers to feel comfortable and confident in their skin. With this new Clarifying Booster, we’re doing just that. By weaving our patented RepleniCell™ technology with cell turnover ingredients such as Salicylic Acid and Glycolic Acid, we’re able to encourage and reveal healthier-looking skin without compromising the hydration levels.”

Treat yourself to a HydraFacial with a Murad Booster by finding a local HydraFacial provider near you.

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global category-creating company focused on delivering beauty health experiences by reinventing our consumer’s relationship with their skin, their bodies and their self-confidence. Our flagship brand, HydraFacial, created the category of hydradermabrasion by using a patented Vortex-Fusion Delivery System to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. HydraFacial provides a non-invasive and approachable experience with a powerful community of aestheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical aesthetics to beauty to democratize and personalize skin care solutions across ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types. HydraFacial is available in over 90 countries with an install base of over 21,000 Delivery Systems providing millions of experiences to consumers each year. Find a local HydraFacial at https://hydrafacial.com/find-a-provider/. For more information, visit www.beautyhealth.com.

About Murad

In 1989, Los Angeles-based dermatologist and pharmacist Dr. Howard Murad founded Murad, Inc., the first modern doctor brand of clinical skincare products, setting a new standard for high performance skincare. For more than 30 years, Murad has been committed to developing clinically proven, cruelty-free products that meet the meticulous standards for safety, efficacy and care you'd expect from a doctor. For more information visit www.murad.com or follow the brand on Instagram @muradskincare.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside The Beauty Health Company’s control that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include The Beauty Health Company’s ability to manage growth; the possibility that The Beauty Health Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; the continued business relationship with Murad; the efficacy of the booster; and the impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business. The Beauty Health Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.