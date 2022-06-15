ACI Learning Supports US Veterans Through Wounded Warrior Project and Department of Defense SkillBridge Program

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Learning, the leading subscription-based Audit, Cyber-Security and IT training platform provider, today announced a $20,000 contribution to the Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP). ACI Learning’s contribution will directly support WWP programs that provide veterans with access to employment and education assistance in addition to other critical services that transform the way America’s injured veterans are empowered, employed and engaged in their communities.

“With help from ACI Learning and other generous donors, Wounded Warrior Project helps injured veterans achieve their highest ambition. When they’re ready to start their next mission, we stand ready to serve,” said Gary Corless, Warrior Support at WWP.

Every veteran’s journey is different, and wounded veterans face significant challenges when returning to civilian life. WWP provides free services that meet our post-September 11 veterans where they are. To learn more about WWP programs, click here.

Additionally, ACI Learning is now a participant in the Department of Defense’s (DOD) SkillBridge Program, which matches service members looking to gain valuable civilian work experience with specific industry training, apprenticeships, or internships during their last 180 days of active service prior to transitioning to civilian life. Service members can find and connect with ACI Learning on the SkillBridge website.

“Our nation has asked a lot of our service members, and we believe that by working together as a community, we can accomplish more to support injured veterans and service members preparing to leave the military. ACI Learning is proud to have helped thousands of veterans get the experience they need to start stable, lucrative civilian careers in IT and cybersecurity,” said Brett Shively, ACI Learning CEO. “In addition to our financial donation to the Wounded Warrior Project, joining the DOD SkillBridge program is one more way we can help to connect service members with invaluable industry training, and in turn, give back to service members who have served so selflessly.”

To learn more about the DOD SkillBridge Program, click here.

About ACI Learning

ACI Learning trains leaders in Cybersecurity, Audit, and Information Technology. Whether they’re starting their career, mastering their profession, or developing their team, ACI Learning is with them every step of the way. ACI Learning believes that training is not a transaction, but an ongoing essential of life-long learning and career growth. The company helps professionals choose which learning path suits them best, delivers personalized training in the way they want it, and helps them to find the right career opportunity. To learn more, visit https://www.acilearning.com/.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.