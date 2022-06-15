CareView Communications Awarded Group Purchasing Agreement With Premier, Inc.

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareView Communications, Inc. ("CareView" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CRVW), an information technology provider to the healthcare industry, has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for its CareView Patient Safety System® with Premier, Inc. Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 225,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. Effective June 15, 2022, the new agreement allows Premier members the opportunity to take advantage of pre-negotiated special pricing for CareView products.

The CareView Patient Safety System, including its patented Virtual Bed Rails® and Virtual Chair Rails®, uses predictive technology to differentiate between normal patient movements and behaviors of an at-risk patient. This results in fewer false alarms, quicker staff interventions, and a significant reduction in patient falls.

“We are excited to be able to provide a comprehensive patient safety solution through this new agreement, especially at a time when nurses and caregivers are being asked to do so much more with much fewer resources,” said Steve Johnson, CareView’s CEO. “Video patient monitoring can be an appropriate intervention for monitoring patients at risk for falls, self-harm, substance abuse, or suicide, along with a comprehensive patient safety program.”

“At CareView, our mission is simple -- reduce sitter costs, lower patient falls, and inspire a culture of always-on safety in every facility running the CareView Patient Safety System,” states Sandra McRee, CareView’s COO. “Under the new Premier contract, we’ll be able to continue and grow our commitment to that mission.”

About CareView Communications, Inc.

As a leader in turnkey patient video monitoring solutions, CareView is redefining the standard of patient safety in hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country. For over a decade, CareView has relentlessly pursued innovative ways to increase patient protection, providing next generation solutions that lower operational costs and foster a culture of safety among patient, staff and hospital leadership. With installations in more than 150 hospitals, CareView has proven that its innovative technology is creating a culture of patient safety where patient falls have decreased by 80% with sitter costs reduced by more than 65%. Anchored by the CareView Patient Safety System, this modular, scalable solution delivers flexible configurations to fit any facility while significantly increasing patient safety and operational savings. All configurations feature HD cameras, high-fidelity 2-way audio/video, LCD displays for the ultimate in capability, flexibility, and affordability. Corporate offices are located at 405 State Highway 121 Bypass, Suite B-240, Lewisville, TX 75067. More information about the Company and its products and services is available on the Company’s website at www.care-view.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.